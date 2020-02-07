Red Dead Redemption 2 Surpasses 29 Million Copies Sold

It’s been a good day for Rockstar. Earlier, it was revealed that Grand Theft Auto V has further solidified its place on the list of the best-selling games of all time at an astounding 120 million copies sold. While Red Dead Redemption isn’t quite at the same level, the game has also reached an impressive milestone with 29 million copies sold. It should be noted, of course, that few games sell nearly as well as Grand Theft Auto V has, and 29 million is an incredible number. It should also be noted that GTA V has been on the market since 2013, while Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out for less than a year and a half.

The success Red Dead Redemption 2 has managed to find is a true testament to Rockstar’s dedication to their craft. The industry has embraced games like RDR2 and GTA V because of how strong both games are, both as single player experiences, and as online titles, as well. The sales figures for both games are well-deserved, to be sure!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online, the multiplayer component of Red Dead Redemption 2 is Red Dead Online. Red Dead Online features an online open world, in which four players participate in missions that take place one year before Red Dead Redemption 2. Since launch, Rockstar has continued to add more DLC content for Red Dead Online, though with both base games, some fans have been a bit disappointed that new single player options have not been added, as well.

NEWS: Take Two Interactive have confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold over 29 Million copies worldwide pic.twitter.com/mR1rOFSPUF — Red Dead News 🎄 RockstarINTEL.com (@RDonlineNews) February 6, 2020

Regardless of what has been added by Rockstar, both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 have proven to be major hits with their respective audiences. It will be interesting to see if Red Dead Redemption 2 manages to have the same type of longevity Grand Theft Auto V has earned. While the two games are quite a bit different from one another, they both offer similar models. If Rockstar continues to release DLC and supports Red Dead Online the way they have with GTA Online, perhaps Rockstar will one day have two of the best-selling games of all-time!

Have you picked up Red Dead Redemption 2? Do you think it will reach heights similar to Grand Theft Auto V? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!