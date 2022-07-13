Red Dead Redemption 2 Actor Shows Solidarity With Red Dead Online Community

Red Dead Redemption 2 actor Roger Clark has offered his support for the Red Dead Online community as the game experiences a lot of turbulence. Last week, Rockstar Games confirmed that it was scaling back support on Red Dead Online in favor of moving resources to Grand Theft Auto 6's development. Although the next Grand Theft Auto is something a lot of fans want, many didn't expect it would come at the cost of Red Dead Online's content updates. The game will still receive some small updates, but it won't feature big content drops like it has in the past or to the extent that GTA Online continues to get.

With that said, some players on social media have been partaking in a Red Dead Online "funeral" after the news and to acknowledge that it has been one year since the "Blood Money" update, the last substantial update. Red Dead Redemption 2 actor Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan) took to Twitter to show solidarity with the Red Dead Online community, noting that he knows that "this community will never die". It's a pretty strong message for the Red Dead Online community, especially coming from the man responsible for embodying the protagonist of the main game. Clark is pretty active on Twitter and interacts with a lot of fans, so it's clear that this sadness over Red Dead Online largely being abandoned is reaching some important figures in the Rockstar community.

Although today it has my sympathies I know this community will never die. #outlawsforlife — Roger Clark (@rclark98) July 13, 2022

As of right now, it's unclear if there's much future for Red Dead Redemption 2 as Rockstar seems to be focused on the new Grand Theft Auto. Rumors suggest there may be a Red Dead Redemption 2 current-gen port with enhanced graphics and features on the way, but it could be a while before it actually sees the light of day. Whether Red Dead Online gets resurrected at that time remains to be seen, but it seems to be out of the question for now.

