‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Metacritic Score Revealed

Embargo is up and reviews are pouring in for the highly anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 open-world adventure from Rockstar Games. Metacritic‘s own score is revealed among a sea of perfect scores, so what did the critic website have to show for the game? An impressive score of ’98’!

With many stating that Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game like no other out there, the plethora of 10/10 scores is anything but unexpected. From the incredible attention to detail, to the immersive storyline involving Arthur and a younger Marston, there was a lot of hype surrounding this title and we’re excited to see that it’s seemingly delivered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”

It’s an incredible journey and one in which everyone will be able to partake in when Red Dead Redemption 2 debuts on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26. Unfortunately, despite all of the leaks and rumors, there won’t be a PC release – at least not at this time.

Need more Red Dead Redemption 2 in your life? Check out our Game Hub here to learn even more about the game!