‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Player Gets Struck By Lightning, Dies

Apparently in Red Dead Redemption 2, you can actually get struck by lightning, as one player found out the hard way.

Taking to Reddit, Red Dead Redemption 2 player, EvoTRiX, shared a video of what has to go down as the unluckiest and most unfortunate death in the history of the game. Death by a bolt of mother nature.

Now, if you’ve played Red Dead Redemption 2, you’ll know that sometimes there are storms in the game, including lightning storms. They aren’t very common, but when they do happen they get your attention immediately with loud thunder claps and lightening that lights up the sky.

That said, this never appeared to be anything more than dynamic weather excellently executed to add to the immersive quality of the game and provide some beautiful environmental dressing. But apparently, lightning isn’t just for show.

Like myself, I imagine most players assumed that while there was obviously lightening bolts piecing through the sky, they never actually hit the ground. Or at the very least, wouldn’t hit the ground near the player. But nope, not only can the lightning apparently touch anywhere, it can strike the player. Even while they’re in camp, the one place you would think would be a safe zone!

As you would expect, the post quickly shot up Reddit, not only because it’s a pretty funny clip, but because players were shocked to find out that lightning can actually strike the player.

This may seem like a minor, borderline irrelevant detail — and in some ways it is — but it’s also another example of what makes Red Dead Redemption 2 so special: Rockstar Games didn’t overlook even the smallest details in the game, and the result is a truly immersive experience that’s constantly surprising.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of writing this, there’s been no official word of a Nintendo Switch port nor a PC version of the game, though the latter has been leaking pretty regularly, suggesting it’s in the pipeline.

