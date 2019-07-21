Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Shows How to Kill Half of Van Horn With One Bullet

Red Dead Redemption 2’s AI isn’t always the best, at least not its enemy AI. There’s indeed some advanced AI work in the PS4 and Xbox One game, but then there are moments where the AI is so cretinous that’s amusing. For example, the law enforcement in Van Horn have no clue what they’re doing, and who are as vulnerable to fire as a grass type Pokemon Gym. Recently, one Red Dead Redemption 2 player demonstrated just how bad the AI can be in certain circumstances when they managed to kill half of the town with just one single bullet.

Posting to Reddit, one player revealed an experience they had while playing the game. Wanted, they decided to hold up in a house and make the law of Van Horn come to them. Classic choke point tactics. The first poor deputy who walked through the door was hit with an incendiary round, which made not only his body catch fire but a little bit of his immediate surroundings. Not knowing the properties of this mysterious fire, one by one other law enforcement began to throw themselves into the home, catching on fire in the process, which in turn made the fire spread. And this repeated until half the town was dead.

The scripting and AI in Red Dead Redemption 2 is generally pretty good, sometimes excellent, but here you can see that it breaks sometimes. Or maybe there’s just something in the water at Van Horn. I don’t know.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for the PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of any additional ports, however, a PC port has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s in the pipeline already. In addition to a PC port, you’d assume next-gen PS5 and Xbox Scarlett ports are also in the works, or will soon be in the works.

