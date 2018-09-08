Red Dead Redemption 2 Inside Look at the Game’s Story

In one of the most hyped up releases of the year, the day of release for Red Dead Redemption 2 is almost upon us. Art Director Josh Bass and Director of Art Aaron Garbut both sat down recently to give us an even closer look at the open-world journey that awaits.

Our friends over at Hollywood Reporter recently sat down with the duo to discuss the follow up to the incredibly popular 2010 smash hit. Since this game is a prequel to the Marston story we know and love, there are a lot of unknowns as to what we can expect as fans. Luckily, Rockstar is here to help unveil some of the mystery.

From what we’ve seen, the Dutch gang is much more elaborate than we saw during its peak in the previous Red Dead Redemption title. “Dutch’s presence loomed over the original Red Dead Redemption, and his influence on events was a big inspiration for the setting and direction of Red Dead Redemption 2,” said Bass. “We all wanted to know more about him and the gang —what was it like riding in that gang? What led them to the events of the original game? What happened to them along the way?”

This is of course talking about Dutch van der Linde, who is the head of this very deadly snake. The Art Director added, “”In Red Dead Redemption 2 you get to see that gang, including Marston, at the peak of their notoriety and at the very moment things begin to fall apart. This story focuses on Arthur Morgan, Dutch’s most trusted enforcer. Adopted into the gang by the Dutch when he was a young boy, Arthur considers the gang to be his family — Dutch has given his life some much‐needed purpose, and the gang has served as the one positive and constant in Arthur’s life.”

But don’t expect the sequel to be a chaotic adventure like the days of Marston. Rockstar explains exactly how they are “shaking things up” a bit:

“Things are changing — there’s not much room in a rapidly modernizing world for the gang’s way of life. Through Arthur’s eyes, you see events begin to take a toll on the gang as they are forced to flee across America, while at the same time, Dutch’s hold on the gang begins to slip,” revealed Bass.

Director of Art Aaron Garbut added, “We’ve aimed to capture a wide slice of American life in 1899, a rapidly industrializing nation that would soon have its sights on the world’s stage — and would do whatever possible to ‘modernize’. It’s a brutal landscape with a sordid history, but also one that’s full of opportunity. One of the most satisfying aspects of creating a world of such scope and scale is the ability to experience a whole range of stories and characters in your journey across that world. The gang’s journey and the game’s epic scope makes room to touch on all aspects of turn of the century America in a meaningful, substantial way.”

To learn more about how the sequel will be challenging, open, and deep at the same time, check out the full interview right here!