New Xbox Report Should Thrill Xbox 360 Fans

A new report tied to Xbox should excite those who are fans of the Xbox 360. A little over a week ago, Xbox made the surprising announcement that it was making four games from the original Xbox now playable on PC. This news came about with the promise that, moving forward, more games from the first Xbox console would be made compatible in the months and years ahead. And while this has been thrilling enough for many Xbox fans, it sounds as though this future strategy will also end up extending to Xbox 360 titles as well.

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According to The Verge, Xbox is currently in the process of making games from the Xbox 360 catalog compatible on PC. This news is said to stem from an internal document at Xbox that was recently sent to various developers. The long-term strategy from Xbox is to make Xbox 360 games not only functional on PC, but also on the company’s upcoming Project Helix platform and various handheld devices.

As for the release of these Xbox 360 games on PC, it’s said to be a “gradual” process that will begin in 2027. At this time, Xbox will begin making titles from the Xbox 360 compatible and will continue to beef up this library moving into 2028. With this in mind, it might take a bit for this slate of Xbox 360 games that are accessible on PC to become extensive, but the fact that it’s happening altogether is still a huge boost for the Xbox ecosystem.

Although many Xbox 360 games have already been playable across Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, these same titles haven’t been available on PC. This has proven to be a hurdle in Xbox’s ongoing push for its “Play Anywhere” program, which allows games to be seamlessly accessible across consoles and PC. Adding titles from Xbox 360 to this lineup would be a huge boost, and would continue to blur the lines between Xbox hardware and PC.

Beyond this, it would also potentially free dozens of games from the confinement on Xbox consoles. While there have been plenty of titles from the Xbox 360 era that have been remastered or remade, others continue to only be available on their original hardware or playable via backward compatibility. By allowing these games to now be playable on PC, it would make them more widely available than ever and would greatly increase their ease of accessibility in the years to come.

For now, Xbox hasn’t officially confirmed that it will be bringing Xbox 360 games to PC, but we might hear more about this plan before the end of the year. In the interim, it’s claimed that the next major wave of original Xbox games that will become playable on PC will roll out in October.