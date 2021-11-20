Red Dead Redemption 3 Hinted at by Rockstar Games Boss With Good News

The boss of Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive has hinted at the future of Red Dead Redemption following Red Dead Redemption 2. And within this hint is some good news for fans of the open-world western who are worried that the success of Grand Theft Auto will lead to Rockstar Games to focusing purely on GTA. While it looks like Rockstar Games is working on GTA 6, Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that Red Dead Redemption is going nowhere. In other words, Red Dead Redemption 3 is inevitable, and it sounds like Red Dead Redemption 4, Red Dead Redemption 5, and so forth are also inevitable.

Word on the future of Red Dead Redemption comes courtesy of Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, who said he would like every franchise to be James Bond, which is to say a franchise that never expires. To this end, Zelnick thinks Red Dead is one of these franchises. In other words, there’s plenty more coming from the series in the future.

“If it’s really, really great, it will keep going,” said Zelnick “I don’t know if you saw it, I just saw the new Bond film, that was great. You would like every franchise to be James Bond. There are precious few entertainment franchises of any sort that fall into that category, but they do exist. And I think GTA is one of them, I think Red Dead is one of them, NBA is obviously one of them because the game will continue to exist.”

Zelnick continued, noting that while he thinks Red Dead — and other game series — can stick around for a very long time, Take-Two Interactive has to be careful not to run any of these series into the ground.

“It also requires you to be thoughtful and willing to rest the titles, so you have a sense of, ‘wow, this is a rare event,’” said Zelnick. “I’ve always said that annualizing non-sports titles runs the risk of burning out the intellectual property, even if it’s good. So we take the time to make something we think is incredibly phenomenal, and we also rest titles intentionally so that there’s pent-up demand for that title, so it’s a special event.”

For now, it remains to be seen what's next for the western series.