Red Dead Redemption Now Completely Free on PS5 and Xbox With Rockstar Subscription

Red Dead Redemption is now free to play for those subscribed to a service from Rockstar Games. This past year, a new version of the original Red Dead Redemption was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. At that time, this release drew some criticism from fans as Rockstar was charging $50 for the game. This cost seemed quite steep, especially since RDR didn't feature any new visual or performance upgrades out of the game that would warrant it being called a remaster. Now, Rockstar has added a new option for those to play the game, and it's far cheaper by comparison.

As of today, Red Dead Redemption has become available to download for free for those who are members of GTA+. Introduced in 2022, GTA+ is a subscription platform that is solely accessible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. As the subscription indicates, many of the offers that Rockstar adds to this platform are associated with the Grand Theft Auto series, namely GTA Online. As time has passed, though, Rockstar has brought various games from its past such as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy to the service as well. Now, RDR is the latest title to have become downloadable for members.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare have been added to the Games Included With GTA+ library, and are available for GTA+ Members to play on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with their active Membership: https://t.co/G2BbgZT6yU pic.twitter.com/boFyDXkcj0 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 26, 2024

Given that GTA+ is only tied to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, this means that Red Dead Redemption is only available as part of the membership for those on these specific platforms. When it comes to the Xbox iteration, Rockstar didn't release a new version of RDR on this hardware in 2023. Instead, the original Xbox 360 version of the game has been upgraded via the power of the Xbox Series X and S hardware to output at 4K. Conversely, Rockstar did end up releasing a post-launch patch for Red Dead Redemption on PS4 that would allow the game to run at 60fps in 4K when played on PS5. This latter option is currently the best way to play the open-world Western on a console, so to see it downloadable on GTA+ is a big win.

Is the addition of Red Dead Redemption on GTA+ enough to make you subscribe to the service? Or have you already purchased the game outright for yourself in the past? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.