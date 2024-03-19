Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.32 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Rockstar Games has released update version 1.32 for Red Dead Redemption 2 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Despite being nearly six years old, RDR2 continues to receive ongoing support from Rockstar in the form of new patches that make small improvements. Now, this trend has continued with title update 1.32, although this new patch for the open-world western title doesn't bring any major content with it.

Available to download right now, the latest update for Red Dead Redemption 2 is tied entirely to making different bug fixes. These improvements don't only impact the base game, but other unnamed fixes have been made to Red Dead Online. Beyond this, Rockstar has also addressed a variety of problems that are specific to the PC iteration of RDR2. As such, if you play the game on this platform, it should now be markedly better than before.

You can get a look at all of the changes that have been made in this new Read Dead Redemption 2 update via the patch notes from Rockstar attached below.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.32 Patch Notes

General Stability Fixes and Improvements

Red Dead Online General Fixes

Fixed an issue that resulted in Naturalist samples not being counted toward Daily Challenges

Fixed an issue in Dead of Night that resulted in Night Stalkers being able to collect the Night Stalker mask

Fixed an issue that resulted in ambient vehicles not appearing in certain content

Fixed an issue that resulted in Free Roam Missions not launching

Improved an issue that resulted in players becoming stuck when entering the stables

Improved an issue that resulted in players being unable to summon horses and wagons

Voice Chat now defaults to Off

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed various issues that could result in a crash

Game Stability and Performance (PC)