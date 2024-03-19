Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.32 Released, Patch Notes Revealed
RDR2's latest patch has been released by Rockstar.
Rockstar Games has released update version 1.32 for Red Dead Redemption 2 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Despite being nearly six years old, RDR2 continues to receive ongoing support from Rockstar in the form of new patches that make small improvements. Now, this trend has continued with title update 1.32, although this new patch for the open-world western title doesn't bring any major content with it.
Available to download right now, the latest update for Red Dead Redemption 2 is tied entirely to making different bug fixes. These improvements don't only impact the base game, but other unnamed fixes have been made to Red Dead Online. Beyond this, Rockstar has also addressed a variety of problems that are specific to the PC iteration of RDR2. As such, if you play the game on this platform, it should now be markedly better than before.
You can get a look at all of the changes that have been made in this new Read Dead Redemption 2 update via the patch notes from Rockstar attached below.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.32 Patch Notes
General Stability Fixes and Improvements
- Red Dead Online General Fixes
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Naturalist samples not being counted toward Daily Challenges
- Fixed an issue in Dead of Night that resulted in Night Stalkers being able to collect the Night Stalker mask
- Fixed an issue that resulted in ambient vehicles not appearing in certain content
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Free Roam Missions not launching
- Improved an issue that resulted in players becoming stuck when entering the stables
- Improved an issue that resulted in players being unable to summon horses and wagons
- Voice Chat now defaults to Off
Game Stability and Performance
- Fixed various issues that could result in a crash
Game Stability and Performance (PC)
- Fixed various issues that would result in the game crashing or failing to launch
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Offline Mode not working due to Windows 11 updates
- Fixed an issue that resulted in crashes after reporting other players
- Fixed issues that resulted in Offline Mode not working correctly
- Added support for HDR10+ GAMING, this will automatically set game graphics in HDR for HDR10+ GAMING displays on compatible graphics cards and monitors connected via HDMI
- Updated AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) libraries to version 2.2
- Fixed an issue that resulted in 3200x2400 resolution being unavailable