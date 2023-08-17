Red Dead Redemption Is 30FPS on PS5 and Nintendo Switch

The resolution and frame rate for Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 (via backward compatibility on PS4) has been revealed. Red Dead Redemption is one of the most celebrated games of all-time and is held in very high regard by Rockstar Games fans. The game turned 13 this summer and many have been begging Rockstar to remake or at the very least remaster the game for some time. After years of rumors, Rockstar announced it would be re-releasing Red Dead Redemption on August 17th for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. After fans realized it wouldn't have any significant upgrades/enhancements and would cost $50, they got pretty upset.

Fans have been wondering if Rockstar would at least make this new version of Red Dead Redemption 60FPS as the original game is stuck at 30FPS since it never officially came to PC. Rockstar Games put the questions to rest today by confirming the new version of Red Dead Redemption is 30FPS on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. As for resolution, the game runs at 1080P on Nintendo Switch, base PS4, "up to 4K' on the PS4 Pro, and full 4K on PS5. You can view an excerpt from Rockstar's blog post for all the extra content and technical details of the re-release below.

"These new conversions of the original games were crafted specifically for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and both are showcased at a framerate of 30 FPS, up to 1080p resolution on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, up to 4K on the PlayStation 4 Pro, and in full 4K on PlayStation 5 (via backwards compatibility).

"They also feature bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition including the classic Tomahawk, Explosive Rifle, and Golden Guns weapons – along with the Savvy Merchant and Expert Hunter outfits, and more. Hardcore mode for Red Dead Redemption is also included, as well as Trophy support on the PlayStation 4, and in-game achievements on Nintendo Switch. The games also now support new language options: Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish in addition to all previously supported languages."

Red Dead Redemption is out now available on Xbox Series X|S (backward compatible version), PS4 (backward compatible on PS5), and Nintendo Switch.