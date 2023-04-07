Jack Black Wants a Red Dead Redemption Movie

Jack Black is among the many calling to see a Red Dead Redemption movie. Video game adaptations are now something that people can call for with a lot more confidence. Over the years, video game movies have been quite bad. Despite the fact they've existed for decades, they've only just started to get good in the last few years. We've started to see movies and shows that can actually maintain what people loved about the game without compromising much else. It seems like Hollywood is starting to crack the code on gaming adaptations and is even moving forward with more of them, which would've probably been considered a risky move even a decade ago.

Jack Black stars in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and he spoke with BBC about other gaming adaptations he'd like to see. The actor spoke highly of The Last of Us and praised it for sticking close to its source material. He then noted that he'd love to see a Red Dead Redemption movie, suggesting that it has a story that is equal to or even better than The Last of Us.

"The Last of Us was fantastic," said Black. "And what's crazy is how loyal it is to the original source material. It's basically all from the game with just a couple of tweaks. It's going to win all the awards. They used the video game almost like a storyboard and I was like, 'Whoa, this looks just the same.' And there are some great games that have yet to be explored in television or film. Maybe there's going to be a Red Dead Redemption movie? There should be, because I think that [has] just as good or [an] even better story than The Last of Us."

As of right now, it's unclear if such a thing will ever happen. Rockstar Games has been quite protective over its properties, especially after the Max Payne movie was a disaster. Nevertheless, given the scope and scale of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead, we likely won't see movies for either of those anytime soon.

