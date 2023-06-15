Starfield Director Compares Game to Red Dead Redemption 2

The director of Starfield has compared some elements of the game to Red Dead Redemption 2. Bethesda and Rockstar Games are two of the biggest, most acclaimed developers. They're part of a small group of studios that are given extensive amounts of time to perfect their visions, sometimes ensuring they only release one or two games with each console generation. However, their games are heralded as industry-defining masterpieces that really unlock a level of freedom and depth that few other teams have the resources to achieve. In fact, it's been five years since Rockstar released its last brand-new game and eight years since Bethesda released a new single-player RPG. In Bethesda's case, that will change in just a few short months.

When speaking with IGN about Starfield (via SynthPotato on Twitter), game director Todd Howard compared the ambitious new space game to Red Dead Redemption 2. He noted the importance of a game transporting the player to a new world and immersing them in it. He noted that Starfield was comparable to Red Dead Redemption 2 as that allows you to live out a western fantasy. In the case of Starfield, it allows you to live out a science fiction explorer fantasy. He went on to talk about how it's all about rooting players in the reality of the game so everything else disappears. Given Bethesda has made some of the most well lived-in worlds in gaming with Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, it's hard to say anyone is surprised by this.

We've also seen the ambition of Starfield thanks to a ton of gameplay and know it'll feature over 1,000 planets for players to explore, with many of those being procedurally generated. Of course, there will be a number of core planets that have been hand crafted which will allow Bethesda to curate a focused experience. Only time will tell how big the scale of Starfield is, but it seems like it will certainly pack a punch.

Starfield will release on September 6th for Xbox Series X|S and PC, but players can get five days of early access by buying one of the special editions. Are you excited for Starfield? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.