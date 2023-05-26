Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Features God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2 Actor Jim Pirri as Kraven

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has cast an actor from a number of fantastic games such as Red Dead Redemption 2 to play Kraven. Spider-Man and his cast of characters including allies, villains, and general supporting characters are some of the most iconic characters in all of comics. Mary Jane is often portrayed as the stereotypical girl next door with glowing red hair, his villains have eye-popping costumes and names that roll right of the tongue, and the webhead himself is one of the most popular superheroes of all time. With all of that said, it has become increasingly difficult to make sure the various games, movies, and shows properly cast these roles, but almost all of them have done a bang up job with the actors chosen for the part.

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games is introducing some of Spidey's most important and devastating foes. Venom and Kraven the Hunter will be the two primary antagonists in the game and it's possible we'll see some others like Green Goblin. Given Kraven is one of the most formidable Spider-Man villains out there as he's been responsible for a lot of pain and suffering in Peter Parker's life, it's a tough role to take on. He's not just any villain, he is one of Spider-Man's biggest. With that said, Insomniac has cast actor Jim Pirri in the role of Kraven and the actor is ecstatic to be playing the character. We got a brief taste of his performance yesterday during the PlayStation Showcase and it looks like he's already stirring up a lot of trouble in New York City.

Been stealthily sitting on this for years! Happy to finally announce I play #KravenTheHunter in #SpiderMan2PS5



Thx to all the awesome folks at @insomniacgames , @SonySantaMonica

And ofc my wonderful reps @SBVTalent who helped me track down and capture such a "worthy" role 🗡️🕷️ https://t.co/8gMirojrh3 — Jim Pirri (@Jim_pirri) May 25, 2023

Pirri has a pretty impressive resume with roles in God of War, Days Gone, and the highly acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2 where he played Angelo Bronte, one of the game's many villains. It looks like Pirri will definitely do Kraven the Hunter justice simply based on the array of work he's already done and the short look we've had at him.

Are you excited for Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.