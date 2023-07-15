Red Dead Redemption Fans Think Remaster Is Releasing Soon

Red Dead Redemption fans think they've found another sign that indicates a remaster is coming soon. Red Dead Redemption is one of the most beloved games of all-time. It showed Rockstar Games could make another big, deep open-world game that wasn't Grand Theft Auto yet still feature a lot of the bells and whistles that makes that series successful. Rockstar continued to set these franchises apart with Red Dead Redemption 2, which has an unbelievable amount of depth to its world with realistic animations, NPCs, and systems at play that help the world really come alive and feel very immersive. Fans have been hoping Rockstar Games would return to the first game and apply a lot of the stuff that was featured in the first game to the sequel, but five years later, we have yet to see it happen.

However, there's been a bunch of signs that it may be happening. After years of rumors that a Red Dead Redemption remaster is in the works, we got our first real sign that it's real earlier this summer. A new version of the game was rated in Korea, which only happens if a publisher submits the game to the ratings board. Former IGN journalist Colin Moriarty also corroborated these rumblings and noted he's seen proof that it exists and could be revealed as soon as this August. Fans have been trying to find more signs ever since and Twitter user videotechx noted that Rockstar hasn't included Red Dead Redemption in any online sales since April, while other Rockstar games have been featured. This is notable because the western has almost always been present before this.

To add more fuel to the fire with the circulating rumors of Red Dead Redemption remastered/remake, Rockstar have decided not include the Xbox 360 version in the last two special promo sales since April 2023. pic.twitter.com/4DjPyemPxg — Ben (@videotechx) July 13, 2023

Is it just a strange coincidence? Maybe, but it would be a weird omission for one of the developer's most beloved games. It's possible Rockstar doesn't want too many people to buy the game at the moment as it is preparing to re-release the game and would rather people buy the new version.

