Renegade Announces New Strategy Game Succulent

Renegade Game Studios is kicking off 2020 with some new announcements, and their most recent reveal puts the spotlight on a brand new IP titled Succulent. Succulent, designed by J. Alex Kevern, is a strategic tile-laying game that puts the player in the role of a master horticulturist, and you’ll compete against other players in trying to secure better and better products to cement your legacy as the master succulent Gardner. The game is quite eye-catching as well, and that’s due to the gorgeous illustrations of Anna Daviscourt.

As you can see in the images below, the game’s visuals are beautiful and perfectly suited to the game’s Gardening theme. The game accommodates 2 to 4 players, and sessions will generally take around 45 to 60 minutes.

You can check out the full description of the game below.

“You are a gardener tasked with thoughtful selection, delicate pruning, and tireless care. You’ve earned a reputation as a master horticulturist. In Succulent, you compete against your peers for lucrative and prestigious projects that will cement your place as the community’s premier succulent gardener.

The game is played over a series of turns where players collect succulent cuttings from their gardens along with water crystals and use them to complete projects which grant various benefits, including earning points. Optimize every turn to become your community’s premier succulent gardener and earn the most victory points to win.”

CONTENTS

8 Garden Plots

68 Flower Beds (22 small, 30 medium, 16 large)

54 Droplets (30 small, 24 large)

50 Cuttings (10 per type)

36 Project Cards

4 Greenhouses

4 Gardeners

56 Flowers

1 Rulebook

Succulent is set to hit stores in May, and fans can play the game early as part of the Boardgame Expo (BGX), and you can find out more about that and the game right here.

So what do you think of Succulent? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!