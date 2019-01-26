‘Resident Evil 2’ Features An Easter Egg That Pays Homage To The Original Game

Resident Evil 2 features multiple neat little easter eggs tucked away in its corners. And like most games, a large majority of players miss these easter eggs.

Unlike many new releases — such as Marvel’s Spider-Man — Resident Evil 2 isn’t brimming with easter eggs, which means it’s quite possible you could go through the whole game and not notice a single one. I’m one of these players. But luckily (if you’re like me), we have the Internet.

Taking to Reddit one player shared one of the coolest easter eggs discovered in the game yet: one that pays homage to the 1998 original on the PS1.

For those that don’t know: the original Resident Evil 2 released on January 29, 1998 in Japan, and thus that’s what that number is referencing. In North America, the game actually released eight days earlier on the 21.

If you’ve played the remake already — it released today — you may have discovered a few easter eggs in the Gas Station, which seems to home more than any other part of the game. However, among all the easter eggs there — such as, “herbs are healing you” — this is probably the most significant.

Easter eggs don’t really have any impact on the game, and for most players, they seemingly don’t even exist. But for hardcore players, it’s easter eggs like this that go a long way. Not only do fans appreciate this type of love and callbacks, but it makes them extra meticulous while playing your game, which from a developer standpoint, is probably appreciated. Unless of course you cut corners, and the harder you look, the more that becomes apparent. But judging by the game’s 91 Metacritic score, this doesn’t seem to be a problem.

Resident Evil 2 (Remake) is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. However, such a port hasn’t be ruled out yet either, so maybe we’ll something on this front soon.

