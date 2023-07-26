Resident Evil 4 Fan Creates a Complete 2D Side-Scroller Remake

The Resident Evil franchise has probably never been stronger than it is recently. Not only did the latest mainline game in the franchise Resident Evil Village sell incredibly well for developer Capcom, but the studio continues to churn out solid remakes, with the most, Resident Evil 4, coming out this and quickly becoming a best-seller. However, it's not just Capcom that's keeping the zombie brand alive and well. Fans have also been doing their fair share to keep the franchise in the gaming universe's collective mind with all kinds of inventive creations. Recently, one fan posted their own remake of Resident Evil 4, but this one comes with an intriguing twist.

The RE4 fan remake was first spotted by PCGamesN and was made by YouTuber DooMero. Using GZDoom, they've put together a complete remake of Leon S. Kennedy's adventure to save the President's daughter. The remake mod has actually been in the works for quite a while now, but recently DooMero posted a 30-minute video showing off exactly how the game plays. It uses very similar textures to what you see in the original GameCube release but turns the whole thing into a 2D side-scroller.

Of course, there were some concessions that had to be made. Instead of fully-rendered cutscenes, all of the dialogue is simply posted to limited scenes, though it does still have the voice lines from the original game. That said, DooMero does include some fun touches for fans of the classic franchise. For example, about halfway through you'll notice Leon using a typewriter to save his game. Toward the end, you can also see how DooMero incorporates the famous Chainsaw Man, using an image of the character in the foreground to draw on that classic sense of dread players felt when they first heard Dr. Salvador's chainsaw rev up in the original.

It's probably safe to say that this is far from the ideal way to play Resident Evil 4 in 2023, but it's definitely worth checking out after you wrap up the RE4 remake. As far as official announcements, it's still not clear when Capcom will announce the next game in the series. Rumors say we might be getting Resident Evil 9 sometime in 2025, but that's just speculation at this point.