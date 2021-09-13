Resident Evil 4 Remake Possibly Teased

Resident Evil 4 is widely considered one of the very best games in the survival horror franchise. Rumors have been circulating for some time that Capcom is working on a remake of the game, and it seems that another hint might have been dropped during the recent PlayStation Showcase! The stream opened with a somewhat strange live-action sequence, during which eagle-eyed viewers discovered some interesting references. As Reddit user CoronaBeer51 points out, a symbol for the Las Plagas parasite can be found around the 1:46 mark of the showcase. Readers can check out the video here and that image right here.

The presence of the Las Plagas symbol doesn’t necessarily prove anything, but it is a curious inclusion. It’s possible PlayStation included the image to hint at announcements to come, or perhaps an announcement was meant to happen during the show and got pushed back, for whatever reason.

Resident Evil 4 first released on the Nintendo GameCube back in 2005, quickly becoming one of the console’s highest-praised games. Initially billed as a Nintendo exclusive, the game ended up ported to a plethora of platforms, starting with the PlayStation 2. More than 16 years after the game’s initial release, the game is still beloved by many, and it continues to be ported to new platforms, most recently on Nintendo Switch and Oculus Quest 2.

Despite the game’s continued success, rumors have suggested that Resident Evil 4 will be the next game remade by Capcom. Remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 have done well for the company, and it’s not a stretch to imagine more might be on the way. Resident Evil – Code: Veronica should be the next chronologically, but it seems that won’t be the case. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first Resident Evil, and Capcom has been celebrating the occasion in a number of different ways. There are still a few months left of 2021, so perhaps the publisher plans on making a big Resident Evil 4 announcement before the year is over! For now, fans will just have to wait and see, but the clues continue to add up!

