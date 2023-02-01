Resident Evil 4 Remake Is Ditching the Original Game's Worst Feature

Arguably the worst feature seen in the original version of Resident Evil 4 won't be making a prominent comeback in Capcom's upcoming remake. At this point, Resident Evil 4 is a little over a month from finally returning on modern platforms. And while Capcom has already shown off a fair amount of the game in action, fans of the original title have still been wondering just how many changes will be made in this remake. Luckily, based on new information that has now come about, we now know that one of the most divisive aspects of RE4 will be getting left in the past.

In a new cover story from Game Informer, it was confirmed that the remake of Resident Evil 4 will be getting rid of a number of QTEs (quick-time events). For those that have played the original RE4, QTEs were quite common throughout the game and were more often than not viewed as annoying. One late-game sequence in the 2005 version of Resident Evil 4, in particular, has been much-maligned by fans over the years as it featured a pseudo-boss fight that played out entirely with QTE prompts.

Although QTEs might still be present in Resident Evil 4 in some capacity, Capcom has stated that they've opted to remove this feature in favor of more engaging gameplay mechanics. And while it remains to be seen what those new mechanics end up looking like, this is a change that most Resident Evil fans will likely be quite happy about.

If you didn't already have the game's launch date circled on your calendar, Resident Evil 4 is set to arrive next month on March 24th. When it does release, it will be playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and PC.

[H/T VGC]