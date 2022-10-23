Resident Evil 4 Remake Length Revealed

Capcom has revealed how long it will take players to see through its remake of Resident Evil 4 when it launches early next year. Compared to some of the original installments, Resident Evil 4 has always been one of the longer games in the franchise. And while it seemed likely that the forthcoming RE4 remake wouldn't make the title any shorter, some fans wondered if Capcom would be lengthening the game by a substantial margin. As it turns out, this shouldn't be the case.

In a new conversation with PC Gamer, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, who is a producer behind the remake of Resident Evil 4, said that the game will be "about the same" length as the original title. Hirabayashi explained that this decision to keep the game around the same playtime as the original is based on feedback that fans gave Capcom after its remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. And while there will obviously be some changes in the new version of RE4, clearly, these alterations won't make the game that much longer or shorter.

According to aggregate data from How Long to Beat, the original Resident Evil 4 took most players around 15 hours in total to see through. While this time could vary based on a number of factors, it seems likely the remake of RE4 will be somewhere in this same neighborhood based on Hirabayashi's comments. While the new iteration of the game will come with some updates to the story and gameplay, Capcom seems like it isn't trying to stray too far away from what made the original title so beloved.

In case you didn't already have the game's launch date circled on your calendar, Resident Evil 4 will release next year on March 24, 2023. When it does arrive, it will be accessible on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC.

