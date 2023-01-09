Resident Evil 4 Remake Might Bring Back One of the Franchise's Best Characters

The remake of Resident Evil 4 is one of 2023's most highly-anticipated games. After all, the 2005 original is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. The game features some of the most beloved characters in the franchise, including Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong. The original version of the game did not feature series antagonist Albert Wesker, but it seems the villain might be playing some kind of role in the remake. According to the game's IMDB page, Wesker will be voiced by Connor Fogarty, the same actor that voiced him in Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil content.

IMDB cast lists have been wrong in the past, so readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get confirmation from Fogarty or from Capcom. While Wesker did not appear in the original version of the game, his character did appear in Mercenaries Mode, and also in the "Separate Ways" bonus game that was added in releases that came after the GameCube original. In Separate Ways, Ada Wong was revealed to be working for Wesker, so it's possible the remake might dive more into their backstory, or that content from the bonus game might be incorporated into the remake.

Wesker has been a major character in the Resident Evil franchise dating back to the very beginning. In the original Resident Evil, Wesker is depicted as a member of the S.T.A.R.S. team sent to investigate the disappearance of their teammates in Raccoon City. However, Wesker is eventually revealed to be working for the Umbrella Corporation, and would go on to appear in many Resident Evil games. The character's importance in the series cannot be overstated, and it will be interesting to see if he plays a more prominent role in the remake's narrative!

Resident Evil 4 will release March 24th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

