Resident Evil 4 Remake Reveals Gorgeous SteelBook Images

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake is set to arrive in just a few short weeks, and fans can purchase a gorgeous SteelBook to keep their disc inside. SteelBooks are usually included as a pre-order bonus, or as part of an expensive collector's edition, but Resident Evil fans that want to snag this one don't have to drop a lot of money to add this one to their collection; the SteelBook is actually being sold separate from the game at Best Buy locations for $9.99. It's certainly a lot cheaper than the one that comes with the $249.99 Collector's Edition!

Images of the SteelBook were shared by @Wario64 and can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers can pre-order the SteelBook from Best Buy right here.

Resident Evil 4 Steelbook (case only) up for preorder at Best Buy ($9.99) https://t.co/xwKOt7DwIQ #ad pic.twitter.com/IDWp5yfNuj — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 24, 2023

As can be seen from the images, the SteelBook case features art of Leon S. Kennedy, Ashley Graham, and a group of villagers infected with the Las Plagas parasite. It's a sharp looking image, and it's notably different from the one included in the game's Collector's Edition, so hardcore Resident Evil fans might even want to grab both!

The original version of Resident Evil 4 released for the Nintendo GameCube back in 2005. The game marked a massive departure from past games in the series, and quickly became a fan favorite. Over the last 18 years, Resident Evil 4 has been ported to countless platforms, often with new quality-of-life improvements. Given how many times Resident Evil 4 has been re-released, it will be interesting to see reception to the game's remake, and how closely it will adhere to what Capcom has done in the past. Remaking a game that's already well-regarded can be a pretty tall task, but hopefully Capcom will be able to deliver!

Resident Evil 4 will release March 24th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to the Resident Evil 4 remake? What do you think of the original game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!