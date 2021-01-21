Resident Evil Village Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Today, Capcom finally revealed Resident Evil Village's release date. More specifically, today Capcom revealed that the next mainline installment in Resident Evil will release on PS5, PS4, Xbox One Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on May 7, 2021. To accompany this announcement, Capcom also revealed a brand new trailer of the game, showing off its survival-horror gameplay alongside previewing its story, characters, and more.

Releasing when it is, Resident Evil Village looks poised to be one of the biggest games of 2021. And as Capcom has noted, it's a great jumping in point for newcomers, however, it is directly connected to Resident Evil 7. Not only is it set a few years after the events of RE7, but it has the same protagonist, Ethan Winters.

"Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise - Resident Evil Village. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.

When Resident Evil 7 released, the series wasn't in a great place. In fact, you could say Resident Evil 7 resuscitated the franchise a bit. Since then, Capcom has released a pair of impressive remakes for Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 and has branched out to other mediums as well. In other words, Resident Evil Village has far more expectations to live up to than the previous mainline installment. Thankfully, especially for Capcom, it looks poised to live up to these expectations.

Resident Evil Village will be available for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it releases.

