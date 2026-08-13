5 Ubisoft Games That Deserve Remakes and Aren’t Assassin’s Creed

Ever since Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced arrived, the conversation around Ubisoft remakes has understandably turned to what game in the series should be next. Many others and I have loved the rebuilt game, but it raises the question of what other Ubisoft games deserve a remake. The most obvious choice is the canceled Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, but it seems unlikely Ubisoft will raise it from the dead. So, we’ll have to look at the rest of Ubisoft’s extensive library for games other than Assassin’s Creed.

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Rather than simply looking for another Assassin’s Creed remake, Ubisoft has an enormous catalog of games that could benefit from modern technology. The successful return of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and Black Flag Resynced shows that older Ubisoft releases can succeed, and I expect the upcoming Rayman Legends Untold to perform well. That said, these five Ubisoft games absolutely deserve a second chance on modern consoles with an upgraded remake.

5) Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

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Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 deserves a remake because it offered something different from the run-and-gun World War II shooters dominating the market when it launched in 2005. The narrative was strong, with players leading Sgt. Matt Baker during the D-Day invasion and subsequent fighting in WWII. What made it especially impressive was how closely its missions and battlefields mirrored real-life material, showing the dedication Ubisoft put into the game.

But the biggest factor in its success was its tactical gameplay. Players could command Baker’s squad, suppress German positions, maneuver around defenses, and coordinate attacks instead of simply charging into every firefight. The combination of squad tactics and action makes its pacing feel deliberate and personal. Compared to the run-and-gun gameplay of Medal of Honor and Call of Duty, it was a breath of fresh air in military shooters.

That said, a remake could improve on its flaws while preserving its tactical identity. A modernized version could feature smarter AI, larger battlefields, improved squad commands, seamless environments, better animations, and a more sophisticated damaged system, something like Battlefield 6 offers. All of this would make the gameplay feel fresh while sticking to what made Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 feel special.

4) Far Cry 2

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Far Cry 2 remains one of Ubisoft’s most interesting games, and feels like the most authentic experience in the series, even with its 2008 release. It featured an open world set in a fictional African conflict, utilizing the harsh environment fully to create a truly experimental type of gameplay. The whole world felt dangerous, and I remember how difficult it was for me to get into the game, but when I finally did, I was hooked.

What made it stand out was how unafraid Far Cry 2 was to make the player feel vulnerable, something the series never managed to capture again. All of its systems worked toward this goal: weapons could deteriorate, fires could spread through the environment, enemies could react to attacks, and malaria affected the protagonist. The game had its rough patches, but these also made the game feel true to the core concept of showing the player that plot armor won’t save you from misquitos.

A remake could retain that systemic approach while removing the frustrations that have aged poorly. Better enemy AI, smoother weapon handling, improved driving, better fire physics, faster travel options, and a deeper faction system could make the African setting feel alive. Most importantly, Ubisoft should resist turning it into another conventional open-world shooter. A Far Cry 2 remake should be built around unpredictability, survival, and player choice.

3) Rayman: Origins

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While Ubisoft is already giving fans a remake in the series with Rayman Legends Untold, many fans, myself included, would rather see the studio tackle Rayman: Origins. The 2011 platformer features the iconic cast that fans love and a charming narrative consisting of saving the Glade of Dreams from the Darktoons. Its colorful world and charm make it one of Ubisoft’s best platformers, and I personally feel that Rayman Legends has become overrated compared to it.

Rayman: Origins’ gameplay feels like some of the best of the series thanks to its precise platforming, momentum-based movement, collectibles, environments, unlockable abilities, and of course, the four-player drop-in/drop-out co-op. Even back when I first played it with friends, the responsiveness of the controls felt incredible, and I loved the 2D world’s art and level variety. As someone who always struggled to get into 2D Mario, Rayman: Origins was a pleasant surprise.

A remake would not need to rebuild Rayman: Origins from scratch. Instead, Ubisoft can improve and expand what already works, and there is a lot. A modern 2D presentation could push its animation even further, while new levels, additional playable characters, expanded co-op, improved accessibility options, and modern online features could make it a definitive Rayman experience. This could easily be the revival Rayman needs alongside Rayman Legends Untold.

2) Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

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Few series have as much prestige as Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell series, and it has been neglected for too long. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory was released in 2005 and remains one of the best in the franchise. It follows Sam Fisher as he investigates an international crisis involving the United States, North Korea, and Japan. I have always loved stealth games, and Chaos Theory set a bar that few games can match, even modern titles.

The reason Chaos Theory is so beloved is its freedom. Missions were larger and more open-ended than earlier entries, giving players numerous ways to approach objectives. Sam could manipulate darkness, use gadgets, sneak past enemies, interrogate targets, and eliminate threats. The two-player co-op and Spies vs. Mercenaries multiplayer mode also gave fans more ways to play beyond its story.

A remake should prioritize modernizing the controls and preserving the freedom the original offered. I’d love to see Chaos Theory with better enemy AI, more reactive environments, expanded stealth animations, modern lighting, and seamless level transitions. Improved multiplayer could also see it thrive in today’s online world. Splinter Cell is one of the best stealth series of all time, and Ubisoft has ignored it for too long.

1) Beyond Good & Evil

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Let’s be honest, we are probably never getting Beyond Good & Evil 2, and even if it does release, it already looks like such a departure from the first game. The original released in 2003 and followed Jade, a young investigative reporter who discovers a government conspiracy while her planet faces an alien threat. What made it so good was its original storyline, design, setting, and animation, all leading to a cult following.

The unusual mix of genres was its greatest strength, allowing its characters to shine. Jade could investigate locations, photograph wildlife, fight enemies, solve puzzles, explore with vehicles, and uncover the conspiracy threatening Hyllis. It combined many different types of gameplay to create a strong end result that didn’t feel like an amalgamation of random parts. Each one supported the other and naturally fit together.

A full remake could finally give Jade’s adventure the technology it deserves. Improved combat, stealth, photography mechanics, vehicle handling, facial animation, environmental detail, and a larger explorable version of Hyllis could preserve the original while addressing its dated systems. But a remake should absolutely not turn it into another open world. The original worked so well because of its world and tight focus, and this should be preserved no matter what.