Warner Bros Finally Confirmed Hogwarts Legacy 2, But When Will We Hear More?

Following the massive success of Hogwarts Legacy, fans have long assumed a follow-up was in the works. Plenty of job listings and rumors have suggested as much. However, Warner Bros. has never actually announced that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is happening… until now. The company has very quietly confirmed a follow-up to the hit open-world RPG via a recent letter to shareholders. It’s not quite the big, flashy announcement many fans expected, but it does mark the first true, official confirmation.

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In an August 6th letter to shareholders, WB outlined its plans for games. Specifically, the company is hoping to make more revenue from its games going forward, “including the second installment of Hogwarts Legacy.” So while we don’t know for sure that the game is actually just called Hogwarts Legacy 2, WB is officially putting its eggs in the sequel basket. Indeed, WB is counting pretty heavily on the Harry Potter franchise, with its upcoming HBO TV series and theme park expansions. But now that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is shareholder official, when could we see more?

When We Could Finally Get Our First Hogwarts Legacy 2 Trailer Now that It’s Confirmed

Image courtesy of WB Games

Thus far, that one sentence about a second installment for Hogwarts Legacy is all WB has officially given fans. However, if the company is finally ready to let Crookshanks out of the bag, it could mean bigger news coming soon. Plenty of rumors suggest the game has been in the works in some capacity for a while now. So, with the game’s first official mention out of the way, it’s not unreasonable to expect we could get an actual announcement trailer before the end of 2026.

It could even come sooner than we think. Gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase is just a few weeks away on August 25th. This is the next major opportunity for multiplatform AAA games to debut their trailers, and Hogwarts Legacy 2 could make a surprise appearance there. However, I think it’s far more likely that WB will save its big-ticket item for another Geoff Keighley joint: The Game Awards. If we get a big announcement trailer for Hogwarts Legacy 2 at last, my bets are on The 2026 Game Awards.

Courtesy of WB Games

In fact, I think it would be pretty wild for WB to skip the chance to promote the next game alongside the release of the HBO series. With the series set to debut on December 25th of this year, a December 10th official announcement for the next Hogwarts Legacy game would surely be well-timed. Fans have certainly been burned before, as rumors about the reveal trailer have circled around most big showcases in the last year or so. Still, if WB is ready to acknowledge the sequel’s existence, a true announcement trailer likely isn’t far off.

That said, we don’t know how far along Hogwarts Legacy 2 really is. WB Games previously mentioned that getting a sequel for the game up and running was a big priority back in 2024. But at that time, they weren’t quite ready to say whether it was actually in the works. So it’s unclear whether the new confirmation marks the start of active development, or if it’s secretly been happening for a while. Either way, all we really know is that WB has made a public acknowledgement that a follow-up to Hogwarts Legacy is in the works. Hopefully, a bigger reveal is headed our way soon.