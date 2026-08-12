Invader Zim Returns With a Wild New Look

Over the history of the NickToons, there has been one series that has arguably become a cult favorite thanks to its humor that can be defined as anything except as “for kids.” Invader Zim was the creation of the twisted mind of Jhonen Vasquez, a comic book creator who was originally famous for dark tales such as Johnny the Homicidal Maniac and I Feel Sick, which explains some of the more mature themes surrounding Zim. With a comic book controversy surrounding the Irken earlier this year, Zim is back with a new look that you might not have seen coming.

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As part of a new DLC pack, the video game NickToons & The Dice of Destiny gives Invader Zim a makeover that makes him appear far more like the Grim Reaper than the usual Irken invader we’ve become used to. Retailing for a little under $10 USD, Zim’s Tower of Doom downloadable content has released a new trailer that adds Zim to the roster. While the game’s story definitely will not affect the continuity of some of Nickelodeon’s biggest animated franchises, the digital entry has brought back plenty of the voice actors who brought their characters to life. For Zim, original voice actor Richard Steven Horvitz has returned to the role, marking the first time he has returned to the role since 2023’s Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. You can check out the latest trailer focusing on the scythe-wielding alien below.

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Zim’s Comic Controversy

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Ironically enough, this latest Nickelodeon game isn’t the only major change we’ve seen for Zim in 2026, though it is far less controversial. Boom Studios announced that a new comic book series is set to arrive from writer Jim Zub and artist Dax Gordine, which was unfortunately news that Jhonen Vasquez didn’t know until the announcement. While the creative team was under the assumption that Vasquez had given the comic series a green light, Jhonen shot down this idea. The original animated series creator even poked fun at the new concept introduced in promoting the comic, “Irken chrysalis,” while confirming that this “wasn’t a thing” he ever dreamed of. As of the writing of this article, the comic is still set for retailers for later this year, despite Vasquez’s complaints.

As for whether we’ll ever receive an official animated revival of the franchise, it is always a possibility. The original animated series ended in 2002, but over seventeen years later, Netflix brought back the series for one more movie via Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus. Bringing back the original creative team and the voice talent, the Nickelodeon film finally gave Zim fans what they were looking for, and even if a new revival series is never announced, the Invader’s impact on the animation world can’t be denied.