New Lord Of The Rings Remaster’s Surprising Release Makes Me Hope For Another Classic Game to Come Back

One of the most surprising game releases this week was a sudden remaster of The Lord of the Rings: The War in the North, an action RPG that brought players to Middle-Earth back in 2011. The new Legacy Edition of the game remasters the elements of the original players loved, while adding a variety of improvements and quality features to enhance the experience many remember. Spearheaded by developer Aspyr Media, this shadow drop opens to the door for other Lord of the Rings games to get remade, with one in particular being on my list.

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Aspyr is known for making quality ports and remasters of older titles, such as the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. However, one of their most recent projects besides War in the North: Legacy Edition was Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection, a remaster of Star Wars Battlefront 2 from 2005 that was received poorly by fans due to its online and performance issues. The massive multiplayer aspect of that game has gotten better with updates, but players are hopeful that this isn’t going to be a problem with any returning Lord of the Rings titles.

Lord Of The Rings: War In The North – Legacy Edition Marks A Sudden Comeback Of A 2011 Cult Classic

War in the North – Legacy Edition released on August 11, 2026, for Steam and a variety of other platforms without any sort of warning other than a trailer that launched on the same day. The lack of marketing for this remaster is surprising, but it hasn’t stopped the 2011 action RPG from gaining Very Positive initial reviews. Players have praised this remaster for its improved visuals that don’t compromise the classic feel of the original title. Solo optimizations and refined three player co-op have also helped this game feel like it never truly left.

With modern online features applied to War in the North, players can now embody one of three distinct characters in multiplayer adventures far better than they could 15 years ago. Forming your fellowship in a gritter version of Middle-Earth has always had an appeal, but the quality-of-life systems in the remaster makes past innovations much more accessible for a wider variety of players. Exploring familiar landscapes and diving into deep RPG progression doesn’t feel as grating as it once did, honestly creating one of the best versions of War in the North you could play.

Although there aren’t any new gameplay additions, extra modes, or fresh characters to deepen War in the North for the Legacy Edition, it also doesn’t run the risk of ruining what players loved about it before. The entire original experience is packed into the remaster with nothing removed, only enhancing and refining past gameplay and presentation structures. This is a process that would satisfy a number of players if applied to other Lord of the Rings games, including even obscure ones that have been around for longer than War in the North.

Lord Of The Rings: Conquest Deserves The War In The North Remaster Treatment Next

Lord of the Rings: Conquest is one my personal favorite games set in Middle-Earth, created back in 2009 by Pandemic Studios and Electronic Arts (EA). Pandemic Studios were the masterminds behind Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2005), and it shows in Conquest, which applies many of the same ideas. This action game sees two armies clash on massive battlegrounds, with players choosing sides and embodying unique character classes on either faction to go into battle. Eventually, players could also take control of powerful hero units too, becoming iconic LotR figures like Gandalf, Aragorn, or even Sauron himself.

Online multiplayer in LotR: Conquest was always chaotic, with both teams desperately trying to take control of iconic locations and eliminate as many enemies as possible. Two distinct campaigns for both factions have memorable moments too, including a number of quick-time events that add cinematic moments to gameplay. Players can control mounts during battles too, in exciting moments similar to controlling a powerful tank or vehicle in the Battlefront series. The third-person battles here were unfortunately shut down back in 2010, with only fan kept servers keeping the online experience alive today.

Given developer Aspyr’s knowledge of games like Battlefront 2, LotR: Conquest would be the perfect game to remaster next after War in the North. The UI/UX optimizations of War in the North – Legacy Edition would be welcome in Conquest, as well as the 60 FPS and motion supports featured in that remaster. Even now, Aspyr has stated that “fans can look forward to even more classic releases by Aspyr from the beloved franchise in the future,” implying that other popular Lord of the Rings games are already being considered.

As long as the multiplayer problems of Battlefront Classic Collection are avoided, Lord of the Rings: Conquest seems like the next logical step for Aspyr to take regarding remasters of the beloved fantasy IP. That being said, while Conquest is my personal pick to get remade, there are other excellent titles in Middle-Earth that would also be incredible to see return through Aspyr’s efforts.