New Gears of War Xbox Controllers Releasing Alongside E-Day

Xbox has revealed a pair of new controllers tied to the Gears of War series that it will be releasing alongside Gears of War: E-Day. Outside of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Gears of War: E-Day is shaping up to be the biggest game published by Xbox in the remainder of 2026. As a result, the brand has now shown that it’s going all-out for its release by creating two new Xbox controllers that might be some of the coolest seen throughout the entire Xbox Series X/S generation.

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Set to become available on September 30th, Xbox is set to release two new designs that are associated with Gears of War: E-Day. The first controller is likely going to be the more popular of the pair, as it features the iconic “Crimson Omen” logo that has been synonymous with the Gears of War franchise from the beginning, breaking through the gamepad itself. The controller is decked out with red and dark gray accents that pair perfectly with this symbol. The controller will be available to purchase directly from Microsoft and will also be coming to retail stores, where it will retail for $114.99.

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The second Gears of War Xbox controller is then a bit more unique, as it contains custom artwork from artist Luke Preece. The art prominently features a trio of skulls that are meant to resemble Locust enemies that have been killed. A pair of Lancer assault rifles then cross one another in the background, which makes it even more clear that this style is associated with Gears of War. Rather than releasing this controller widely, Xbox has said that it will make this design available within Xbox Design Lab, where buyers will be able to further customize the thumbsticks, triggers, and buttons on the controller. Xbox has also stressed that this unique controller won’t be up for grabs forever, as it will only remain in Design Lab for a limited time.

As mentioned, these new Xbox controllers are poised to launch in proximity to Gears of War: E-Day, but they’ll actually be coming out just a bit in advance of the game. While these gamepads drop on September 30th, Gears of War: E-Day will go live a week later on October 6th. Those looking to jump into E-Day sooner rather than later, however, will have the opportunity to do so by purchasing the Premium Edition, which will grant access beginning on October 1st. Unlike Xbox’s other recent releases, Gears of War: E-Day will also be skipping a launch on PS5 platforms, and will instead be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PC.