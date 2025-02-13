Resident Evil 9 Insider Shares Bad News in New Update

A well-known Capcom insider has shared some bad news on Resident Evil 9 in a new, brief update. Some Resident Evil fans were anticipating that the recent PlayStation State of Play on February 12 was going to feature the reveal of Resident Evil 9. This obviously did not happen though, which prompted a well-known Resident Evil insider to give an update on what’s going on with the horror game that we have been hearing about it from rumors for years.

The new Resident Evil 9 update, more specifically, comes the way of Dusk Golem, a well-known source when it comes to Resident Evil. While Dusk Golem’s intel has proven to be shaky in the past, when it comes to Resident Evil specifically they have proven fairly reliable.

Commenting on fears that the Resident Evil 9 release date must be far away if Capcom is already revealing games releasing in 2026, such as Onimusha: Way of the Sword, but not Resident Evil 9, Dusk Golemn noted the game’s marketing campaign won’t be as long as other Capcom games because it doesn’t need to be due to the popularity and brand recognition of the series.

Adding to this, the Capcom insider noted the game did actually receive a delay, and was supposed to be revealed last year. How much it has been delayed, it is not said, but it was clearly enough not to be ready to go for this February State of Play either.

Balancing out this bad news, the Capcom insider notes Resident Evil 9 has been in development longer than any other Resident Evil game, citing that it is “really ambitious” and “a huge game.”

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but even if it is accurate, it is also subject to change. As for Capcom, it has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. Typically, it does not comment on rumors so we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

