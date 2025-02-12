Every Game and Trailer in PlayStation’s State of Play for February 2025

At long last, our first PlayStation State of Play for 2025 is here. In recent months, PlayStation has been laying relatively low, which has only amplified questions about what its upcoming lineup of games for PS5 will look like this year. To this point, only titles like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei have been confirmed to arrive in 2025, which means that there’s still a lot of room left for PlayStation to fill in its release calendar. With that in mind, much of what is set to hit PS5 in the months ahead should be outlined in this new State of Play.

As a result, we'll be updating this article as the State of Play begins airing at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT across YouTube and Twitch.

Monster Hunter Wilds New Trailer Before Release

Ahead of its launch on February 28th, Capcom showed off its final trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds. It also confirmed that the game’s first major update will come about in spring 2025. This will kick off the post-launch content for MHW that will continue well into the future.

New Shinobi Game Revealed by Sega

Sega is finally returning to its beloved Shinobi series with Shinobi: Art of Vengeance. Developed by the team behind Streets of Rage 4, Arts of Vengeance is planned to arrive later this year on August 29th across PS5 and PS4.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Gameplay Revealed

Following its teaser at the end of 2024, Sega has now shown off an extensive look at its upcoming game Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Details on its release have yet to come about, but it can be wishlisted now.

New Digimon Game Revealed

A new Digimon game is in the works in the form of Digimon Story: Time Stranger. The game, which leaked earlier in the day, is set to arrive later in 2025.

Lost Soul Aside, the next game from PlayStation’s China Hero Project, has finally received a launch date. It will arrive across PS5 and PC in just a few short months on May 30th.

At last, Borderlands 4 has an official release date. Unveiled alongside a new trailer, the next entry in the first-person shooter series will launch on September 23rd. Gearbox also announced that a dedicated State of Play for Borderlands 4 will be happening later this Spring.

Like a Dragon x Dave the Diver DLC

Dave the Diver is getting yet another crossover DLC, this time with Sega’s Like a Dragon series. The add-on, dubbed Ichiban’s Holiday, will arrive in April.

The next game in the FNAF series, Secret of the Mimic, at long last has a launch date of June 13th. A new trailer was also revealed showing more gameplay than ever.

Directive 8020 Reveals New Story Trailer

Supermassive games, the studio behind Until Dawn, is set to release its next game Directive 8020 in October. Its latest trailer has provided a deeper look at its story alongside confirmation that pre-orders will begin in June.

Konami Reveals Darwin’s Paradox

Konami has revealed a new game dubbed Darwin’s Paradox, that puts players in control of an octopus. The game seems to borrow quite a bit from the gameplay stylings of Inside and Limbo and will be out in 2025.

New Onimusha: Way of the Sword Trailer Revealed

Following its announcement a couple of months back, Capcom has shared another new look at Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Capcom has still only said that Way of the Sword will be releasing in 2026, but its new gameplay looks quite impressive.

While Konami leaked this announcement a week ago, its remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is now officially confirmed to arrive in August.

Days Gone Remastered Announced

Days Gone is finally getting the remastered treatment on PS5 this April. Those who already own the game will be able to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 at a cost of $10.

Lies of P DLC Finally Revealed

Over a year after releasing, Lies of P has finally shared news on its upcoming DLC. Formally dubbed Lies of P: Overture, it’s set to launch in the summer and should add a ton of new gameplay mechanics to the base game.

The Midnight Walk Gets New Trailer

“Discover the stunning, handcrafted world of The Midnight Walk, a dark fantasy adventure arriving on PS5 and PS VR2 on May 8, 2025. Become The Burnt One, befriend a lost lantern creature named Potboy, and use his flame to light your way through a conflicting world of wonder and horror, made entirely from real-life clay. Use stealth, cunning and a few tricks up your sleeve to survive and outsmart the many monsters eager to devour your little friend’s flame and experience five tales of fire and darkness, featuring an incredible cast of odd characters.”

“If war is the closest we get to hell on earth, it’s because Earth harbors the worst of demons: humankind. Discover Hell is Us , an action-adventure game set in a war-torn country, where players must unravel the mysteries of their past and confront the human darkness that fuels the chaos. Hell is Us will be available on PlayStation 5 on September 4, 2025.”

Dreams of Another Revealed

“Dreams of Another is a third-person exploration-action game built around the theme, ‘There is no creation without destruction.’ Rather than destroying objects by shooting—as in traditional shooting games—here, your shots materialize and rebuild the world. This unconventional mechanic offers a gameplay experience that challenges the norms of the genre and invites players into a whole new dimension. Uncover the thoughts, emotions, and secrets, piecing together the mysteries of this dreamlike world and navigate the liminal space between dreams and reality.”

Sci-Fi FPS Metal Eden Revealed

“Dive into the dystopian future of Metal Eden, an adrenaline-rush sci-fi FPS. Play as the hyper unit ASKA, an advanced battle android on a suicide mission to rescue the citizens’ cores from the vast monolithic city Moebius – once a hopeful new home for humanity now turned into cybernetic warfare.”

Tides of Annihilation Announced

“When the streets of London are engulfed by an Outworld invasion, the only survivor, Gwendolyn, discovers a mysterious power to command the legendary Knights of the Round Table. Driven by vengeance and the desperate need to save her sister, she embarks on a high-stakes journey across two worlds: a shattered modern London and the mythical Avalon. Unleash the power of mythical spectral knights, battle colossal foes in iconic landmarks, and uncover the truth behind the Gray Fog in this thrilling action-adventure inspired by Arthurian legend. Can you master Gwendolyn’s powers and decide the fate of two worlds?”

MindsEye Gets First Gameplay Reveal

“Play as Jacob Diaz, a former soldier fitted with The MindsEye, a mysterious neural implant that haunts him with fragmented memories of a covert mission that changed his life forever. Fight to uncover the truth in a world where AI, high-tech experimentation, and unchecked military power shape every encounter. Jacob isn’t the only one searching for answers, forces working in the shadows may be more powerful and dangerous than he ever imagined. Get ready for intense combat – on foot, behind the wheel, and in the air – where every decision can mean the difference between survival and defeat.”

Housemarque Reveals Saros

To close out the State of Play, Housemarque announced its next game Saros. It’s described as, a game “where every death reshapes the world while offering new upgrades to overcome challenges. With a haunting story, deep third-person action, and a grounded performance by Rahul Kohli, Saros presents the next evolution in Housemarque’s gameplay-first experience.”