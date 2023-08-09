Resident Evil: Decades of Horror Village Edition Humble Bundle Is a Deal For the Ages

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Capcom has teamed up with Humble Bundle for another epic deal for Resident Evil fans. Until August 23rd, you can get $335 worth of Resident Evil games for the PC (Steam) for as little as $35. As always, you can pay what you want for fewer games or kick in a little extra for charity. In this case, a portion of the proceeds from this bundle will go to support One Tree Planted and Code.org.

The bundle includes Resident Evil Village, the Resident Evil HD remaster, Resident Evil 2 and RE3 remakes, a a coupon for 25% off the Resident Evil Village Winters' Expansion DLC and much more. A full breakdown of the games in the bundle can be found below. When you're ready, you can get yours here at Humble Bundle.

Resident Evil Village

25% Off Resident Evil Village – Winters Expansion Coupon

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 4 (2005)

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition / Includes Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Episode 1: Penal Colony

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Revelations



A direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village marks the return of protagonist Ethan Winters. Taking place three years after the previous game, Ethan and his wife Mia have tried to return to a life of normalcy alongside their daughter, Rosemary. However, things plunge into chaos when Chris Redfield arrives, seemingly murdering Mia and kidnapping Ethan and Rosemary. When Ethan awakens, he finds himself in a mysterious village, and sets out to rescue Rosemary. Unfortunately, the village contains even greater terrors than he'd previously encountered! The Capcom game received strong reviews upon its release, and has received DLC adding new features and content. You can check out the ComicBook.com review of the Winter's Expansion right here, and keep an eye out for more news of Resident Evil 9.