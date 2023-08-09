Resident Evil 4 Updates May Hint at a DLC Reveal

Rumors have been swirling around the Resident Evil 4 remake for the last few weeks that claim developer Capcom will soon launch some kind of DLC. It all started when internal files were spotted pointing to the "Separate Ways" campaign. Then, Capcom added seven new achievements to the backend of Resident Evil 4 on Steam, further hinting that a release was imminent. Now, there's been another rash of changes on the Steam backend that seem to hint that some type of update is on the way sooner or later.

The changes were spotted by pl_evil on Twitter, who noted that several changes were noted on SteamDB recently. It's nearly impossible to know exactly what these updates mean, but, as noted by pl_evil, Capcom was making several changes over the course of eight hours. Again, the files don't tell us exactly what's being added, but this much activity likely suggests that we'll be hearing something about it very soon.

Noticed on SteamDB site activity in modifying and adding files to Resident Evil 4. This has been going on for 8 hours.



Is there an update coming? Or maybe something "more"?#REBHFun #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/xl7ZwVdtWC — Resident Evil Polska (@pl_evil) August 7, 2023

As far as what the updates could be, it may be the previously mentioned Separate Ways campaign, or it could be something as simple as new content for Mercenaries. Either way, if something does come, it will definitely be very exciting for fans of the series. The big hope is that a Separate Ways DLC would expand on the original version, similar to what we saw with Carlo Oliveiras' role in Resident Evil 3 Remake. For those that didn't play through the original, Separate Ways stars Ada Wong and runs parallel to Leon Kennedy's trek through the Spanish village. Of course, Capcom could go another way and create something completely new for the remake, but either way, it's hard to imagine Resident Evil fans being upset with more to play.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is out now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Of course, without official word from Capcom, we don't know exactly when (or if) this DLC content will come out. That said, the timeline certainly lines up with an October release. Just in time for Halloween.