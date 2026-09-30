PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2026 Revealed

The next wave of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2026 have now been revealed. Throughout the course of September, PS Plus subscribers have been able to snag four free games for their digital library. These titles have included Sniper Elite: Resistance, MLB The Show 26, Wobbly Life, and Chained Echoes. And while all of these games will remain up for grabs until early next week, we now know what they’ll be replaced by.

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Set to drop on October 6th and remain available until November 2nd, the coming month’s next wave of PS Plus games includes F1 25, Hunt: Showdown 1896, and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2. Of this trio, the headliner for October is almost certainly that of F1 25. Not only is it the one true AAA game of the bunch, but it’s also the most recent title to have been released, launching back in May 2025.

In terms of theme, though, Hunt: Showdown 1896 might be the most appropriate title to be hitting PS Plus in October. This gothic horror-inspired shooter has continued to remain a hit with players since first releasing in 2019, as developer Crytek has kept adding new content to the title. Although Hunt: Showdown 1896 might not be a true horror game, it should definitely scratch the itch of those looking to play a spooky title in the lead-up to Halloween.

Lastly, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 is a spin-off within the larger Earth Defense Force series that is much more arcadey in its style. The game feature voxel-based graphics, which is quite a departure from the mainline series, making World Brothers 2 a more approachable title for players of all ages. It also happens to be the only game on PS Plus in October that will be available natively for PS4 for anyone who has yet to upgrade to the PS5.

To make PS Plus a bit better for October, PlayStation has also revealed that it will be adding an array of new avatars featuring characters from the movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Like the games, these avatars will be completely free and feature characters like Spider-Man, Michelle Jones, and The Punisher. Although these avatars might not equal that of a fourth game that PlayStation could have added to October’s slate, they’re still a nice bonus all the same.

How do you feel about this upcoming lineup on PlayStation Plus for October? And which game is the one that you’re most excited to get your hands on? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.