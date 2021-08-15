Resident Evil Herbs Officially Released by Capcom

✖

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise, and while the series has changed a lot over the years, some elements have remained a staple of the games. Take, for instance, the red and green herbs that players come across. These healing items debuted in the first Resident Evil, and they've become a pretty iconic element of the series. It makes a bit of sense then, that Resident Evil fans can now purchase these herbs for themselves through Capcom's online store in Japan. Capcom's offerings are actually bath salts, but they look a lot like the crushed-up herbs from the games!

An image of the "herbs" can be found below.

(Photo: Capcom)

While this might seem like an unusual Resident Evil product, it makes a lot more sense than the recently released perfumes, and Capcom gets major points for making something that will immediately conjure up memories of the series. The color of the bath bombs seems closer to blue and purple than green and red, but it's still a neat concept. Not every Resident Evil fan is going to want to use bath bombs, but it seems like a safe bet that plenty will buy the product for the sheer novelty factor. It doesn't hurt that these are also fairly cheap items at 550 yen each (about $5). Unfortunately, Capcom's U.S. store closed back in April, so it's likely this product will remain a Japanese exclusive. Readers can always look into importing, but that should result in a costlier product overall.

With 2021 starting to wind down, it will be interesting to see if Capcom has any other significant plans for the Resident Evil anniversary. This year has already seen the release of Resident Evil Village, as well as a number of collaborations with games like Dead by Daylight, and Rainbow Six Siege. There's also the upcoming live-action film reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. All in all, it's been a very good year to be a fan of the series!

What do you think of these Resident Evil herbs? Is this the kind of thing you'd want for your collection? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: SoraNews24]