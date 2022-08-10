Resident Evil Bundle Offers More Than 10 Games for $30

Resident Evil games are plentiful and largely well-received considering how many of them there are, and if you're a fan of them already who's looking to fill some gaps or you're just now starting to get into them more, you've got quite the offer waiting for you right now to help with that. Humble is offering a "Decades of Horror" collection of games commemorating just how long the Resident Evil series has been around, and included in that bundle are 11 different Resident Evil titles as well as a coupon for a 12th one in case you haven't gotten the newest game, Resident Evil Village, just yet.

As those who've frequented Humble Bundle's offering will know, the best part of this deal is how cheap the themed set is compared to how much these games would normally go for. To get the full list of games and the half-off coupon for Resident Evil Village, you'll have to pay a minimum of $30. Those games can be seen listed below:

Humble Bundle's Resident Evil Games

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village 50% Off Copuon

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Revelations

Paying just $1 will get you three games while paying $10 will get you seven. You can see the full bundle details here.

This sort of Resident Evil bundle may just be the perfect sort of thing for those looking to keep themselves busy until the next new Resident Evil titles are released. Those games would be the multiplayer-focused Resident Evil Re:Verse which got a release date months ago and is now scheduled to release in October as well as the long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 4. The latter is by far the more anticipated of the two and is scheduled to come out in March 2023 to continue Capcom's largely successful trend of Resident Evil remakes that really got going with Resident Evil 2 (both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 in this Humble deal are the remade versions of the games).

Humble's Resident Evil bundle will be around from now until August 24th and will only be redeemable via Steam.