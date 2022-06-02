Resident Evil 4 Remake Announced With Release Date

After years of anticipation, Capcom has officially announced a remake of Resident Evil 4 in the vein of its recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. In other words, it’s not a remaster, and if it’s anything like the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, it will make substantial changes to the original game both in terms of gameplay and story. These finer details will be revealed at a later date though. For now, what we have is an initial trailer and the confirmation of a release on March 24, 2023.

Resident Evil 4 debuted back in 2005, and at first, it was only available via the Nintendo GameCube. Since then, it’s come to just about every platform under the sun. Unlike its successors, Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 4 favored survival-horror over action-horror like its predecessors. As a result, it didn’t sell as well as the aforementioned successors, but it reviewed better. It’s widely considered the best game in the series alongside Resident Evil 2. Further, it’s not often just referred to as one of the best horror games of all time, but one of the best games of all time across any genre.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is in development for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“In Resident Evil 4, special agent Leon S. Kennedy is sent on a mission to rescue the U.S. President’s daughter who has been kidnapped. Finding his way to a rural village in Europe, he faces new threats that are a departure from the traditional lumbering zombie enemies of the earlier installments in the series. Leon battles horrific new creatures infested by a new threat called Las Plagas and faces off against an aggressive group of enemies including mind-controlled villagers that are tied to Los Illuminados, the mysterious cult which is behind the abduction.”