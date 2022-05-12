Resident Evil Fans Divided Over New Netflix Teasers

Netflix shared not just one but two different Resident Evil teaser trailers this week to hype up its new series that's releasing in July. The pair of teasers showed the Wesker family, a futuristic version of the Resident Evil landscape set in New Raccoon City, and a couple of familiar monsters while naturally showing some zombies every now and then. Like other Resident Evil adaptations, however, people have already expressed mixed feelings about how these trailers look and whether the show will A) be worth looking forward to and B) if it'll survive to see a second season, if planned. Others are more confident, however, and are hopeful about any kind of Resident Evil project.

Both the hope and the concerns are certainly warranted given how past adaptations have been handled and received. While Resident Evil TV shows and movies are plentiful, there are plenty of fans out there who feel these adaptations continuously miss the mark of blending together Resident Evil's horror aspect with its campiness. The flip side of that is that considering how many different adaptations there are be they live-action or animated shows and full-length movies, there's probably at least one spin-off that you're content with even if others were misses.

That said, the new Resident Evil show is just a short ways away now that it's coming in July, so it won't be long until people can make a verdict on the series as a whole. Until then, you can check out some of the initial reactions to the new series below right after the official synopsis of the new show.

"Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse," Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."