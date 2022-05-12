Resident Evil Fans Divided Over New Netflix Teasers
Netflix shared not just one but two different Resident Evil teaser trailers this week to hype up its new series that's releasing in July. The pair of teasers showed the Wesker family, a futuristic version of the Resident Evil landscape set in New Raccoon City, and a couple of familiar monsters while naturally showing some zombies every now and then. Like other Resident Evil adaptations, however, people have already expressed mixed feelings about how these trailers look and whether the show will A) be worth looking forward to and B) if it'll survive to see a second season, if planned. Others are more confident, however, and are hopeful about any kind of Resident Evil project.
Both the hope and the concerns are certainly warranted given how past adaptations have been handled and received. While Resident Evil TV shows and movies are plentiful, there are plenty of fans out there who feel these adaptations continuously miss the mark of blending together Resident Evil's horror aspect with its campiness. The flip side of that is that considering how many different adaptations there are be they live-action or animated shows and full-length movies, there's probably at least one spin-off that you're content with even if others were misses.
That said, the new Resident Evil show is just a short ways away now that it's coming in July, so it won't be long until people can make a verdict on the series as a whole. Until then, you can check out some of the initial reactions to the new series below right after the official synopsis of the new show.
"Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse," Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."
Is It So Difficult?
Why is it so difficult to adapt resident evil into other forms of media. This just looks like a generic teenage drama. It was already seeming like a dumpster fire before this trailer was revealed.
At least welcome to raccoon city was FAITHFUL to the material— Henry🎸 (@HenzPlayz_) May 12, 2022
Let's Wait for It to Come Out First
As a hardcore fan of the series. Why can we not wait for a series to come out before you all flip the lid. Its CONNECTED to resident evil with brand new characters set in a place we have never seen before.
I am sure it will have the lore in place. Just wait and see then judge☺️— Its Cammmm💫 (@Its_Cammmm_) May 12, 2022
Without That Logo...
If it didn't have the Umbrella logo nothing about this would say "Resident Evil" https://t.co/piZI8aA4N5— Lavender (@LavenderGhast) May 12, 2022
We'll Give It a Shot
Doesn’t look like it will have much to do with the games story but could be wrong regardless I love #ResidentEvil and I’ll give almost any piece of content I can get from it a chance 😁 https://t.co/tVxitslNKg— Chrispy_ADHD (@AdhdChrispy) May 12, 2022
Looks Fun
new adaptation, new story, new take to the lore, looks fun. This was a smart move tbh, you can't adapt what the games did, so you use it's ideas for something new.— chipslol (@Chips_loll) May 12, 2022
Now Hold On...
Wait it actually looks good hello.— “ (@HailEternal) May 12, 2022
Not Holding Out for a Renewal
On July 15:
Resident Evil cancelled by Netflix after one season— Vic (@Victor03643584) May 12, 2022
Looks Cool
I watched the trailer for Resident Evil Netflix and tbh it looks cool. Does it look like RE? No but I'll watch it. Looks more like Last of Us with RE monsters. It some how has WAY more budget than Welcome to Raccoon City. WE GET ALL THE CREATURES ON NETFLIX. PRODUCTION VALUE! pic.twitter.com/MYTdJmLeC4— Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) May 12, 2022
Should Be Fun, at Least
New Resident Evil has lickers, giant spiders, AND the giant gravedigger worm from RE3? Should be fun at the very least.— 𝚝𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚘𝚛 (@slimyswampghost) May 12, 2022