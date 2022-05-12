Netflix Surprises With a Second Resident Evil Trailer

✖

Netflix expectedly dropped its first Resident Evil teaser trailer this week, but what fans weren't expecting was a second, hidden teaser embedded in the first. This follow-up to the one seen here included some of the same footage from the primary teaser while also featuring some familiar Resident Evil monstrosities and perhaps some new ones, too. The live-action Resident Evil show comes to Netflix on July 14th, so we'll hopefully continue to get more teasers and full trailers like these between now and then.

You can check out that second teaser trailer below courtesy of Netflix which shared the video as an unlisted teaser on its YouTube channel. It was a "secret" trailer in the sense that you had to find an Easter egg in the first trailer to discover this one. A website advertising the Umbrella Corp. was shown at one point in the first teaser trailer, and if you head to umbrellaisjoy.com, you'll see a landing page for the devious company before it morphs into the video below.

While the original teaser trailer did have zombies and action throughout, this one has a few more references that'll be familiar to those who've played through a Resident Evil game or two or watched a few movies. The Licker, for one, appears to make an appearance a few times in this second teaser. We don't see it actually attacking anyone with its tongue, but its eyeless, bulging, wrinkled head and its fanged mouth are solid tells as to what's being teased there. We also see towards the end of the trailer what appears to be a giant worm-like creature that's presumably been infected with the T-virus. Perhaps it's a Gulp Worm from Resident Evil Code: Veronica, perhaps it's a Grave Digger from Resident Evil 3, or perhaps it's something different entirely.

Regardless of the monsters that are shown in the trailer, you may have discerned that things look to be pretty far in the future away from the initial events surrounding the viral outbreak in Raccoon City and beyond. That's because this show is set in the future within New Raccoon City and stars the Wesker family, Netflix has said previously.

"Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse," the official preview of the Resident Evil series said. "Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

Resident Evil comes to Netflix on July 14th.