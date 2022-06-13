Resident Evil Next-Gen Upgrades Get Stealth Release on PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

During today's Capcom Showcase, the publisher revealed that the next-gen updates for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will be available today on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The updates will feature a number of improvements designed to take advantage of the next-gen hardware, and will be free to anyone that already owns these games. Fans were expecting to see a release this week, but this is sure to excite fans that have been waiting to see all of the new features that Capcom has implemented!

A trailer for the next-gen upgrades can be found embedded below.

As Capcom previously revealed, the next-gen versions of all three games will feature support for 4K, "high framerate," ray tracing, and 3D audio. Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard were all critical and commercial successes for Capcom, and these improvements just might convince some newcomers to check out the games. It remains to be seen just how much of an upgrade this will be, but these next-gen releases certainly look promising. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 have both gotten a number of discounts lately, and it's not difficult to find either game for about $10, so this could be the perfect opportunity for newcomers to experience the series.

Last month, PlayStation 5 users noticed that placing a physical copy of Resident Evil 3 in the system's disc drive would result in a prompt about a next-gen upgrade. While the upgrade was obviously not available, it provided the clearest hint that Capcom was getting ready to finally release these upgrades. It's been a few months since Capcom first announced these next-gen upgrades, and fans have been desperate for a release.

The Resident Evil franchise has been going strong since 1996, and represents one of Capcom's most successful series. The horror franchise has seen a number of stellar entries over the years, including the recently released Resident Evil Village. Capcom is planning to drop a significant new DLC offering for the game in October, which readers can learn more about right here.

Are you looking forward to the Resident Evil next-gen upgrades? Which one are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!