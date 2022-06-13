Resident Evil Village DLC Revealed, Adds New Story Content and Third-Person Mode

✖

Capcom confirmed last year at E3 2021 that it was in the process of working on new DLC for Resident Evil Village. At the time, it wasn't said what this DLC would end up looking like, partially because Capcom itself acknowledged that it had just started working on this additional content. Now, thanks to a new presentation today, we have a better idea of what to expect when this DLC arrives later this fall.

Detailed as part of today's Capcom Showcase live stream, the DLC for Resident Evil Village will be coming in three parts. The first will add new story content associated with Rose, who is the daughter of Ethan Winters. This story will take place after the events in Village and will potentially set the stage for the next mainline installment in the series. Additionally, a third-person mode will also be added to Resident Evil Village, which will allow players to experience the game from a new perspective. Rather than being in a first-person viewpoint, Village will now be more similar to Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6.

Lastly, Capcom confirmed that the final aspect of this DLC will add new content to Village's Mercenaries mode. The most notable new feature that will be coming to Mercenaries includes new playable characters in Chris Redfield, Lady Dimitrescu, and Heisenberg. The ability to play as Lady D, in particular, is something that the internet will surely love.

As for when this is all slated to release, the DLC is poised to arrive later this fall on October 28th across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. Those who already own Resident Evil Village will simply be able to buy this expansion content on its own, but Capcom is also releasing a new Gold Edition of the game that will include the base game and all of its DLC. Lastly, the dormant multiplayer experience Re:Verse, will be going live on this same date as well.

How do you feel about this DLC plan for Resident Evil Village? Are you going to look to pick this up for yourself?