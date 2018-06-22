Resident Evil Fans Rejoice, Huge Franchise Sale Happening Right Now

With the incredible reveal from Capcom at E3 2018 for the insane Resident Evil 2 remake coming soon, it’s understandable that horror fans have this iconic franchise on the brain. Luckily, the Steam Summer Sale is here to quench that undead loving thirst with a series-wide sale going on now!

Just like every year, there are tons of deals for players to enjoy. Or, for most – a ton of shiny new titles to rot in that backlog. You know, dealer’s choice. But the Summer Sale on Steam is considered the largest of the year and this year is no different. Though the full sale details are still in the process of going live, we’ve got a great selection of Resident Evil games just for you!

Resident Evil 7 – $19.49

“Resident Evil 7 biohazard is the next major entry in the renowned Resident Evil series and sets a new course for the franchise as it leverages its roots and opens the door to a truly terrifying horror experience. A dramatic new shift for the series to first person view in a photorealistic style powered by Capcom’s new RE Engine, Resident Evil 7 delivers an unprecedented level of immersion that brings the thrilling horror up close and personal.



Set in modern day rural America and taking place after the dramatic events of Resident Evil® 6, players experience the terror directly from the first person perspective. Resident Evil 7 embodies the series’ signature gameplay elements of exploration and tense atmosphere that first coined “survival horror” some twenty years ago; meanwhile, a complete refresh of gameplay systems simultaneously propels the survival horror experience to the next level.”

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $0.77

“The beginning of the Resident Evil Revelations 2 tale sees fan favorite Claire Redfield make a dramatic return. Survivor of the Raccoon City incident depicted in previous Resident Evil games, Claire now works for the anti-bioterrorism organization Terra Save. Moira Burton, is attending her welcome party for Terra Save when unknown armed forces storm the office. Claire and Moira are knocked unconscious and awaken later to find themselves in a dark and abandoned detention facility. Working together, they must find out who took them and to what sinister end. Will Claire and Moira make it out alive and discover what’s led to them being taken to this remote island? A story of twists and turns will have players guessing the next step at every turn.”



“Headed for the remote prison island in search of his missing daughter, Barry Burton meets brand new character Natalia Korda, a little girl who has a strange power that allows her to sense enemies and hidden items. Using this skill alongside Barry’s proven combat abilities, players will need to alternate between the two to survive the mysterious island and find Moira. With terrifying enemies waiting around every dark corner, Barry will need to use his ammo and weapon supply wisely, in classic survival horror style.



Evolving the episodic chapter set-up of the original Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2 will initially release as a weekly series of episodic downloads beginning on February 24, 2015. Players also have the option of choosing Complete Season or Full Bundle, ensuring fans have access to each episode as it releases along with additional bonus content. Each episode in Resident Evil Revelations 2 includes Raid mode content and two full playable scenarios focused on the previously announced Claire and Moira campaign and the newly confirmed Barry and Natalia storyline.”

Resident Evil 6 Complete – $7.99

“Blending action and survival horror, Resident Evil 6 promises to be the dramatic horror experience of 2013. Resident Evil favorites Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield and Ada Wong are joined by new characters, including Jake Muller, to face a new horror, the highly virulent C-virus, as the narrative moves between North America, the war-torn Eastern European state of Edonia and the Chinese city of Lanshiang.



With four distinct, yet interwoven story threads, each with their own pair of protagonists for either solo or co-op play, both offline and online, not only will Resident Evil 6 deliver both different perspectives and gameplay styles but, with the introduction of the innovative Crossover mechanic players will be able to team up and share the horror. At key moments during the game, up to four players can join together online to tackle a specific situation, with some stages seeing the usual partnerships swapped to further increase the depth of gameplay.”

Resident Evil 4 – $4.99

“In Resident Evil 4, special agent Leon S. Kennedy is sent on a mission to rescue the U.S. President’s daughter who has been kidnapped. Finding his way to a rural village in Europe, he faces new threats that are a departure from the traditional lumbering zombie enemies of the earlier instalments in the series. Leon battles horrific new creatures infested by a new threat called Las Plagas and faces off against an aggressive group of enemies including mind-controlled villagers that are tied to Los Illuminados, the mysterious cult which is behind the abduction.”

And tons more! Seriously, and it’s only going to get better from here! The sale is officially live from now until July 5th, so don’t miss out! Every day too there will be a special rotation of daily titles for super cheap as well, so keep your eyes peeled! We’ve also got a ton of PC gamers on staff, including myself, so we’ll keep you posted on the super juicy deals!