Your New Favorite Co-Op Multiplayer Game Has Just Launched Out of Early Access

Games like R.E.P.O. and Peak were stellar multiplayer experiences in 2025, allowing you and your friends to immerse yourselves in unique settings together. Both of these games restrict your audio to proximity chat, making their gameplay more realistic than other titles right away. This peculiar but addicting sub-genre of co-op games is getting something new in February 2026, adding an interesting twist on top of what you know.

Among the incredible co-op games over the last year, many were indie titles that used simplistic artstyles, but appealing gameplay loops to keep audiences invested. For example, Lethal Company and R.E.P.O. have random properties to their maps to keep players on their toes when encountering a map’s variety of horrors. Procedural generation is crucial for keeping games light on mechanics fresh, especially if more players are online at the same time.

YAPYAP Offers Magical Mayhem With Five Player Online In Multiplayer Co-Op

Courtesy of Maison Bap

YAPYAP is the latest co-op multiplayer game on Steam, having just released at this time of writing on February 3, 2026. This game had a playable demo for quite some time, but now has been fully launched into the hands of eager players. In this game, you and up to four other friends can become spellcasting minions, assigned to enter a wizard’s tower and cause as much property damage as possible with your powerful magic. By speaking into your mic, you can pronounce incantations of great spells, unleashing a variety of magic based on what you say.

The enunciation angle of this indie title is unique, encouraging players to be precise in what they say to cast the right spells. The rampant vandalism is also quite fun, as you try to destroy as many parts of the wizard’s belongings as possible. However, the wizard is not unprepared for your group’s arrival, as their tower is guarded by magical beasts and monsters that you must confront too. Picking and saying the right spells for the right situations is part of the fun, but in YAPYAP, this can quickly turn into arcane chaos.

Magic has incredible variation in YAPYAP, from basic magic that pushes and pulls objects to clever arcana that helps disguise your character from incoming threats. Like Peak or R.E.P.O., collaboration between you and your friends is necessary for victory, as combining spell effects can make sure you get out of particularly difficult jams. Teleportation, creating clones, or even turning enemies into fish are all possible angles to the magic system, blending absurdity into tense moments that might leave your group doubled over with laughter.

Unlike other celebrated co-op games, the inclusion of five players adds greater possibilities than four usually allows. Proximity chat adds to the game’s immersion, blending horror elements into an otherwise fantasy-inspired adventure. When your group accomplishes their task in the tower, escaping with a larger group is just as exhilarating as the spellcasting itself, as you’ll need to have tight teamwork to come out of the tower unscathed.

Cheap Pricing & Unique Spell Gimmicks Help Create An Addicting Experience That’s Expanded Since Its Demo

Courtesy of Maison Bap

The long list of spells in YAPYAP add to the game’s replayability, letting it stand out somewhat from other “friendslop” games with shorter lifespans. It’s also nice that YAPYAP is available on Steam for a 20% discount until February 17, 2026, making it under $7.99 for players to pick up. Compared to other addicting co-op experiences that sometimes get up to $60, like Abiotic Factor, YAPYAP is much easier for a group of five players to all get without much hassle.

After spending nearly three months in its demo phase, YAPYAP has seen a variety of fascinating changes, particularly to the sheer number of spells added since it first got into players’ hands. Although the player count has been reduced from six to five since the demo’s start, new maps and additional magic can keep you guessing, despite the straightforward approach to the core gameplay loop.

The introduction of dark shadow creatures to the wizard’s tower makes using the new spells even more important, but not all of them are beneficial to you and your squad. The untended consequences of experimenting with new magic can be hilarious, with mispronunciations often leading to memorable and disastrous results. Overall, YAPYAP promises to be a fantastic co-op multiplayer game in 2026, and one that will likely last for a long time.

