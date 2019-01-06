Huge ‘Resident Evil’ Franchise Sale Going On Now, Up To 87% Off

With the Resident Evil 2 remake just around the corner, some may be looking to get their horror on with some of the older games in the franchise. Whether you simply want to catch up on the latest title with Resident Evil 7, or want to take it all the way back to the beginning, Steam has an incredible sale going on right now for every zombie-loving fan.

Resident Evil 7 – 35% Off

The most recent in the franchise, the seventh entry into the franchise gave us a lot of new with a huge blast from the past with characters later making a huge return.

“Set within a sinister plantation mansion in modern day rural America and taking place after the dramatic events of Resident Evil 6, players experience the terror directly from the first person perspective for the first time in the Resident Evil series. Embodying the iconic gameplay elements of exploration and tense atmosphere that first coined “survival horror” some twenty years ago, Resident Evil 7 biohazard delivers a disturbingly realistic experience that will define the next era in horror entertainment.”

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – 87% Off

“The beginning of the Resident Evil Revelations 2 tale sees fan favorite Claire Redfield make a dramatic return. Survivor of the Raccoon City incident depicted in previous Resident Evil games, Claire now works for the anti-bioterrorism organization Terra Save. Moira Burton, is attending her welcome party for Terra Save when unknown armed forces storm the office. Claire and Moira are knocked unconscious and awaken later to find themselves in a dark and abandoned detention facility. Working together, they must find out who took them and to what sinister end. Will Claire and Moira make it out alive and discover what’s led to them being taken to this remote island? A story of twists and turns will have players guessing the next step at every turn.



“Headed for the remote prison island in search of his missing daughter, Barry Burton meets brand new character Natalia Korda, a little girl who has a strange power that allows her to sense enemies and hidden items. Using this skill alongside Barry’s proven combat abilities, players will need to alternate between the two to survive the mysterious island and find Moira. With terrifying enemies waiting around every dark corner, Barry will need to use his ammo and weapon supply wisely, in classic survival horror style.”

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City – 80%

“It’s September 1998 and Raccoon City is being consumed by Umbrella’s deadly T-virus outbreak. With a cover up required, Umbrella orders an elite squad into Raccoon City to destroy all evidence of the outbreak and eliminate any survivors. Meanwhile, the US Government has quarantined the city and dispatched its own team of elite Spec-Ops soldiers to track down the source of the mysterious outbreak.



“Gear up as a member of the Umbrella Security Service and battle against all of the forces at play in Raccoon City. You’ll come face-to-face with horrifying Resident Evil enemies like hunters and lickers as you navigate the Raccoon City Streets in search of your targets which include series icons like Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy.”

Resident Evil 5 – 75% Off

“The Umbrella Corporation and its crop of lethal viruses have been destroyed and contained. But a new, more dangerous threat has emerged. Years after surviving the events in Raccoon City, Chris Redfield has been fighting the scourge of bio-organic weapons all over the world. Now a member of the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance (BSAA), Chris is sent to Africa to investigate a biological agent that is transforming the populace into aggressive and disturbing creatures. Joined by another local BSAA agent, Sheva Alomar, the two must work together to solve the truth behind the disturbing turn of events.”

You can see what other incredible Resident Evil offers are going on now right here through the official Steam store.