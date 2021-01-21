Resident Evil Village Announced for PS4 and Xbox One

✖

Amidst a litany of other announcements in today’s Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed that Resident Evil Village would also be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Even though it may have been assumed that this was already something planned to transpire, up until today, the latest entry in the Resident Evil series was only confirmed for next-gen platforms in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The last-gen edition of Resident Evil Village was confirmed alongside a new trailer for the game that was unveiled today. The trailer itself showed off some of the most extensive gameplay that we’ve seen of Village so far. It also highlighted many of the different enemy types and the game’s world that players will be able to explore in the game.

As for the differences between the next-gen edition of Resident Evil Village and these last-gen iterations? Well, there doesn’t seem to be a major disparity between the two. These newly-announced versions for PS4 and Xbox One will clearly come with differences in terms of visuals and performance, which is to be expected. Other than that, however, Capcom hasn’t said that the game will be unable to do anything on last-gen hardware that its next-gen counterparts will be capable of.

When it comes to the game's release, it also won't be arriving any later than other platforms. Capcom revealed today that Resident Evil Village will be launching on May 7, 2021, and will be coming to all of the aforementioned locations along with PC. Additionally, those who buy the game on PS4 will be able to upgrade for free to PS5 later on if they so choose.

With its arrival coming so soon, we should also start to see a whole lot more of the title in the coming days and weeks. As such, be sure to keep up with our coverage on it leading up to launch right here.

Now that Resident Evil Village is coming to some additional platforms, where do you see yourself playing it later this year? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.