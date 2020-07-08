Capcom Hints at Possible Resident Evil Village Demo

In a recently released survey, Capcom asked participants whether or not they would be interested in playing a demo for Resident Evil Village. The survival horror title isn't scheduled to release until sometime in 2021, but fans might get a chance to check out the game early, if feedback is positive enough. Since Resident Evil Village is set to appear on next-gen consoles, a demo wouldn't be likely until November or December at the earliest, but that would definitely make the wait a bit less arduous! Those interested can access the survey by clicking on the link found in the Tweet below.

Please take a few minutes of your time to fill out this form about Resident Evil Village.https://t.co/KW7F9TAPNs pic.twitter.com/tjkLVKilHa — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 8, 2020

In addition to the question about the game's demo, the survey asks participants about the franchise as a whole, and even about the Resident Evil Village name. Surveys such as these tend to be fairly common from major video game publishers. It's impossible to say for certain what kind of impact the answers might have on Capcom's decision-making process, but the survey is fairly short, and it only takes a few minutes to complete. For those passionate about the Resident Evil franchise, it should be worth the possibility of getting a demo in the future!

Resident Evil Village was revealed at the PlayStation 5 reveal event. In the game, players once again take on the role of Ethan Winters, the protagonist from Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. The game's storyline remains a mystery at this point, but Capcom has said that the Village from the game's title will play a prominent role. In addition to Ethan Winters, longtime Resident Evil protagonist Chris Redfield will also return in the game, in what appears to be an antagonistic role. At this time, Capcom is keeping fairly quiet on the game's details, but it seems likely that more information will be revealed over the coming months.

Resident Evil Village will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

