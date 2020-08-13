Resident Evil Village Is Reportedly the Longest Modern RE Game Yet

According to a new rumor, Resident Evil Village will be the "longest RE engine game to date." That reporting comes from @AestheticGamer1 on Twitter, who has a record of receiving insider information from Capcom. If the rumor is to be believed, it seems that this could be the start of a new trend for Capcom, moving forward. According to @AestheticGamer1, the oft-rumored Resident Evil 4 remake will also offer a longer experience than other recent Resident Evil games. For those looking for meatier single-player experiences, this should be a bit of good news! @AestheticGamer1's original Tweets can be found below.

(2/2) in dev right now, I'm only talking about RE8 right now but people know RE4 is also coming up at this point. RE8 will be the longest RE Engine game to date, & without saying too much the other stuff coming up should follow a similar trend. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 12, 2020

While the last few entries in the franchise have been mostly well-received, Resident Evil fans have been disappointed with the length of games such as the remake of Resident Evil 3. As @AestheticGamer1 points out, that game was also accompanied by the Resistance multiplayer mode, as well, bolstering its overall content. Fans of the franchise tend to measure the games by their single-player campaigns, however.

Of course, not everyone wants to see longer games. Back in June, former chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Shawn Layden stated that many video games have gotten too long, as the cost of game development continues to grow. It should be noted that Layden was referring to games such as The Last of Us Part II, as opposed to franchises like Resident Evil. That said, Layden's comments did highlight the way that gamers tend to measure the overall value of their purchases. For some, video games represent an investment, and the $60 buy-in comes with certain expectations from some gamers. Whether or not Resident Evil Village will meet those expectations remains to be seen!

Resident Evil Village will arrive next year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

