Resident Evil Village Nears 5 Million in Sales

Even though it has only been available for a little over two months, Capcom's Resident Evil Village is already approaching the 5 million units sold mark. Capcom itself revealed these details this past week while encouraging those who haven't checked the game out just yet to finally make the jump.

News of this latest sale milestone for Resident Evil Village was announced by Capcom via the official Japanese Twitter account that is associated with the survival-horror brand. Specifically, the worldwide sales total for Village has surpassed 4.5 million, meaning that the 5 million threshold is within sight. Previously, Capcom had revealed that the game had sold over 3 million copies in its first week of availability.

Moving forward, Capcom has already confirmed that it isn't done working on Resident Evil Village just yet. To coincide with E3 2021 last month, the publisher announced that it would be releasing DLC for the title at some point in the future. Development of this add-on content was said to have only just started recently, however, meaning that we likely won't see it released for a bit longer. Still, it's good to know that if you're hungry for more Resident Evil Village content, it won't be too far off.

In the interim, the base game remains available right now and is playable across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Conversely, if you'd like to see if Resident Evil Village might be a game that would interest you, our review is available to read right here.