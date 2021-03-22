Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Teaser Image Released

✖

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new official teaser image for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the upcoming Resident Evil reboot movie that is set to release later this year on September 3rd. In case you missed it, the movie officially revealed its title as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City over the weekend while also revealing that it would be an origin story adapting the events of the first two video games in the long-running horror franchise.

The teaser image, which you can check out below, sets the stage for what's to come by showcasing the sign at the entrance to the town of Raccoon City. It is severely worn and covered in rust, and it clearly notes that this city is home to the Umbrella Corporation, the company behind the zombie outbreak in the franchise.

As stated above, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set to release on September 3rd and wrapped filming late last year. Written and directed by Johannes Roberts, the film stars Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield), Robbie Amell (Chris Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), and Neal McDonough (William Birkin). The movie is produced by Constantin Film, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Tea Shop Productions and will be distributed in the United States by Screen Gems. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Resident Evil movie reboot right here.

