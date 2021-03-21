Resident Evil Reboot Title Revealed, Movie Will Adapt First Two Games

✖

Resident Evil fans should be excited because the new movie officially has a title. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will follow the events of the first two games in the monstrously popular Capcom video game series, according to IGN. Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy, and Claire Redfield will all be along for the ride as the franchise looks to get back to its roots. Johannes Roberts is at the helm as a director for this feature and the stakes are high. While the previous live-action movies might not adhere to the full plots of the games, they were big money makers in their own right. However, nostalgia for that first-generation of PlayStation games has skyrocketed in the years between that last movie featuring Milla Jovovich and this year. So, adapting Resident Evil 1 and Resident Evil 2 is a no-brainer at this point. (Especially after the RE2 remake made all that money for Sony a couple of years ago.)

The director previously spoke to IGN about this movie in contrast with the previous series. He says that things will be an entirely new start for the franchise. This might make some of the Paul W.S. Anderson fans a little sad.

“Obviously, there is the Resident Evil [film] franchise and this movie doesn’t have anything to do with that,” Roberts told the outlet at SXSW. “It’s a whole separate origin story based in the roots of the [video game series] and the world of horror.”

“We’re not [making a remake]. We’re going in a completely different [direction]... It was a real pleasure to be given the reins of a new franchise, hopefully, that really is its own thing,” he added before alluding to the “lore and history and fabric” of the Capcom series.

Chad Rook will play S.T.A.R.S. team member Richard Aiken. Rook will be joined by Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield,) Robbie Amell, (Chris Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), and Neal McDonough (William Birkin). It’s important to note that this movie is completely separate from the upcoming CGI feature Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Are you excited about a new Resident Evil movie? Let us know down in the comments!